Terry Dubrow Celebrates LGBTQ+ Journeys of His Three Kids

In an era where representation and understanding are crucial, Terry Dubrow’s insights into parenting three LGBTQ+ kids with Heather Dubrow showcase the power of love and acceptance. As a prominent television personality, Terry shares how his and Heather’s journey as parents has been enriched by their children’s identities, and how their supportive approach can serve as a model for others. His reflections offer a valuable perspective on fostering a nurturing environment for children.

Lauding his wife as the “most fabulous mother and wife,” Terry Dubrow emphasizes the significance of a supportive family dynamic. His simple advice for parents is to be conscious of their behavior as if being observed.

“Act like there are cameras around and that you’re going to be held accountable for the way you act,” the reality show veteran suggests. “That immediately removes all of your preconceived douchiness you might have.”

He adds that providing an environment filled with love and support is paramount. “Give your kids a supportive, loving environment. That’s the perfect place to start,” Terry advises.

Listening and Understanding

For Terry Dubrow, listening is key. He emphasizes the importance of being open to understanding the unique experiences of their LGBTQ+ kids.

“You may have your biases and your preconceived notions, but it ain’t about you, it’s about them, and they live in a completely different world than you grew up in,” he explains. “We all know the right thing to do. We all know the right way to act with our kids.”

A Love-Filled World

The overarching message from Terry is one of love. Regardless of biases, embracing children for who they are fosters an environment where they feel valued and supported.

“Because love is love is love is love and he and Heather, 56, have plenty to spare,” Terry reflects.

The Dubrows’ journey underscores the transformative power of love and acceptance in nurturing their LGBTQ+ kids, serving as a beacon for families everywhere.