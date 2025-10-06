Taylor Swift’s Tonight Show Appearance: Time and Viewing Details

If you’re a fan eagerly waiting to see Taylor Swift on *The Tonight Show*, you’re in for a treat. As she promotes her latest album, *The Life of a Showgirl*, Swift will grace the stage once again, captivating audiences with her charisma and artistry. But what time is Taylor Swift on *The Tonight Show*? This article provides the details on her appearance, including how to tune in and what to expect.

What Time is Taylor Swift on ‘The Tonight Show’?

Mark your calendars: Taylor Swift will appear on *The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon* on Monday, October 6. The show is set to kick off at 11:35 p.m. ET, making it the perfect late-night entertainment for fans looking to catch the superstar in action.

How to Watch Taylor Swift on ‘The Tonight Show’

To catch Taylor Swift on *The Tonight Show*, you can tune in live on NBC. The episode will also be accessible through various streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV. If you miss the live broadcast, don’t worry — the episode will be available for streaming the following day on Peacock.

For those interested, Peacock offers multiple subscription plans: select for $7.99 a month, premium for $10.99 a month, and premium plus for $16.99 a month. Choose the one that fits your needs and get ready to watch Swift’s insightful interview and possibly a live performance!

Looking Back: Taylor Swift’s Memorable Moments on ‘The Tonight Show’

Taylor Swift is no stranger to *The Tonight Show*, having made numerous appearances throughout the show’s history. Her last visit was in November 2022 to promote her album *Midnights*, and she’s been a frequent guest during significant album releases, like *Red (Taylor’s Version)* in late 2021.

Many unforgettable moments have unfolded during her visits. Fans will remember her emotional performance of “New Year’s Day” in 2017, following personal tragedies, and the time Fallon surprised her with footage of her mother during a 2019 episode. Fallon himself acknowledged their unique bond, stating on an October 2 episode of *Watch What Happens Live!*, “I will get a little nervous just ’cause she’s global… I’ve known her for a long time.”

As you prepare to watch Taylor Swift on *The Tonight Show*, it promises to be more than just an interview; it will be a celebration of her artistry, resilience, and the profound connection she shares with her fans. Be sure to tune in and soak in every moment. What time is Taylor Swift on *The Tonight Show*? Don’t miss it this October 6!