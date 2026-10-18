Taylor Swift Shines at 2026 Academy Museum Gala Highlights

This past weekend, Hollywood’s elite gathered to celebrate the legacy of cinema at the 6th Academy Museum Gala, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Miracle Mile. The event successfully raised over $14 million to support the museum’s mission of celebrating and preserving film through exhibitions, educational programming, and dynamic public screenings.

A Night of Glamour and Giving

Co-chaired by industry luminaries Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw, the gala was a star-studded affair featuring notable celebrities from various spheres of entertainment. Taylor Swift enchanted attendees with a special performance, adding to the grandeur of the evening. Other notable guests included Sabrina Carpenter, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi, and many of the stars from the hit series Obsession.

Event Highlights

The gala was more than just a fundraising event; it was a celebration of film and its impact. Guests mingled in an elegant setting, fully immersed in the atmosphere dedicated to the art of motion pictures. Attendees were captivated not only by the live music but also by the camaraderie of fellow film enthusiasts and artists.

Inside the Gala

Photos from the event captured the essence of the night. Among the highlights, Taylor Swift was seen performing and celebrating alongside fellow stars like Cara Delevingne and Sabrina Carpenter. The vibrant mix of fashion and personalities created a memorable ambiance, which was evident in every snapshot.

Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum Foundation

Sabrina Carpenter was also spotted with Taylor Swift, emphasizing their close connection and the spirit of the night.

Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum Foundation

Other celebrity couple appearances included Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi, showcasing the evening’s glamorous atmosphere.

Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum Foundation

As festivities continued, guests enjoyed the thrill of being part of a cause that directly supports the arts and education within the film community. The contributions made during the gala will ensure that the Academy Museum remains a vital institution for audiences of all ages.

Performances and Presentations

Taylor Swift’s performance sparkled at the event, and images of her captivating the audience highlighted her pivotal role in the gala. The event also featured essential speeches from key figures in the industry, acknowledging the contributions of both the stars and supporters in attendance.

Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum Foundation