Taylor Swift Receives Prestigious Leadership Award at Women in Entertainment Gala

Taylor Swift will be honored with the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award during The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual Women in Entertainment breakfast gala, taking place in Los Angeles. This highly anticipated event, attended by approximately 600 industry leaders and VIPs, coincides with the release of the magazine’s Women in Entertainment issue, which features the Power 100—a list celebrating the most powerful female executives and talent in the entertainment industry. The award will be presented to Swift by acclaimed director Greta Gerwig, with founding sponsor Lifetime and title sponsor Lilly supporting the gala.

Recognizing Industry Trailblazers

The Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, established to honor trailblazers and philanthropists in media and entertainment, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry. Named after Sherry Lansing, the first female head of a Hollywood studio, the award has a notable history of recipients, including stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey, and Meryl Streep.

Swift’s Impact on the Music Industry

Maer Roshan, editor-in-chief of THR, emphasized Swift’s pioneering impact on the music industry, stating, “Taylor Swift took on an industry that has long underestimated women and won on every front: artistically, commercially and on the question of who owns her work.” He noted her success in reclaiming her music catalog, setting new standards for artists, and supporting fellow musicians in their careers. “We’re proud to honor her with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award,” Roshan added.

A Proud Moment for Lansing

In expressing her pride in honoring Swift, Sherry Lansing remarked, “She has paved the way for women in music, demonstrating what is possible when a woman takes ownership of her work, her career and her future.” Lansing praised Swift’s generosity and commitment to giving back, highlighting her as a remarkable role model and extraordinary talent.

Greta Gerwig: The Award Presenter

Gerwig, a four-time Oscar-nominated director, writer, and actor, is recognized for her commercial successes, including the blockbuster Barbie. With noteworthy accolades for her films Lady Bird and her adaptation of Little Women, she brings significant industry respect to the award presentation.

Supporting Women’s Health and Education

As title sponsor, Lilly will spotlight its commitment to women’s health at the gala, including collaboration with the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative to improve portrayals of breast cancer and chronic illnesses in film and television. Lilly is also set to provide mobile mammogram screenings across Los Angeles in partnership with Black Health Matters.

Empowering Future Generations

The event will also feature high school juniors and seniors involved in THR‘s Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program, which connects bright young women from underserved backgrounds with influential female executives in film and TV. This year’s celebration will include the presentation of over $500,000 in university scholarships, funded by The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and Lifetime. The program’s impact over 17 years has resulted in more than $16 million in scholarships for over 300 students.

New Partnerships and Continued Support

In a noteworthy addition, Target has joined as the leading partner for the Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program, reinforcing its commitment to mentorship and community empowerment. Through a significant grant, Target will help facilitate essential resources for mentees, including academic and career development support.

Celebrating Achievements

The upcoming gala follows a strong performance by THR, which recently won a Daytime Emmy and secured 20 SoCal Journalism Awards. With a record 96 nominations at the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, THR continues to showcase its influence in the media landscape, including accolades for its digital and print offerings.

A Legacy of Support