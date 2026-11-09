Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Spark Reconciliation at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss, once inseparable best friends, have rekindled their friendship after years of speculation about a rift between them. Their recent appearance together at a Kansas City Chiefs game marks a significant moment, especially considering their history. Swift, known for inviting her celebrity friends to games, has previously brought along notable figures like Tom Cruise and Caitlin Clark, but her time with Kloss has taken on a special meaning.

Past Feuds and Misunderstandings

The speculation regarding their friendship began back in 2017 when Kloss’s name was conspicuously absent from a T-shirt worn by Swift in her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do.” This omission led fans to question the state of their relationship. Although Kloss made efforts to dispel the rumors by sharing a photo with Swift backstage during the Reputation tour in 2018, the situation was further strained when Swift did not attend Kloss’s wedding to Joshua Kushner. Kloss and Kushner now share two children, Elijah, 3, and Rae, 13 months.

Reconciliation at Madison Square Garden

Despite the doubts surrounding their friendship, recent events suggest a reconciliation. Kloss and her husband attended Swift’s wedding celebration with NFL star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July, which appears to signal that any past tensions have been resolved. The rekindled bond between Swift and Kloss is particularly heartwarming given the ups and downs they’ve experienced over the years.