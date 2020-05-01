Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are Quarantining with Each Other

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift’s guy of over three years, made one point clear on his Instagram Stories last evening: He and Swift are quarantining with each other. The British star hardly ever posts on Instagram, yet he shared numerous pictures last evening of Swift’s blue-eyed feline, Benjamin Button, concealing around her area.

You can see a few of the design of Swift’s residence and that it matches the design Swift has uploaded on her very own Instagram.

Alwyn additionally shared a shot of himself in quarantine with a huge glass of white wine. It’s a state of mind… and it’s additionally regular with exactly how Swift informed People she was investing her time in quarantine. “I love spending a full evening cooking a meal while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music,” the vocalist claimed, using Billboard. It’s worth keeping in mind that in all their time dating each other, Swift and Alwyn have never shared an image of themselves on their social media. Alwyn making it so clear he’s remaining at Swift’s in all is an extraordinary action for him, as both have constantly maintained their connection rather exclusive.

Swift talked with SiriusXM in very early April regarding her various other tasks, however, unsurprisingly, she did not speak about him or their connection: “During this time, I know that a lot of my friends and I have been doing a sort of weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious,” she claimed. “I think it’s really important that we all stay connected because, you know, isolation doesn’t have to be an all-encompassing thing. You know, we may be all isolated physically, but we can still keep in touch with people, we can still play games with our friends and families on our phones—that is one of the great things about modern technology. So I hope you guys are doing a lot of self-care in terms of staying connected to the people that remind you of home even if the situation is strange and confusing at this moment.”

Swift and Alwyn initially began dating in the autumn of 2016. Us Weekly reported in late March that they stay major currently. “[They] have discussed their future and marital relationship,” a source informed the outlet. “They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”

“Taylor considers Joe one of the only safe constants in her life,” the source proceeded. “He has always been a huge support and stuck by her…”