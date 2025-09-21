In the buzzing realm of Telugu cinema, anticipation is building for the highly awaited film, Not Me, Sujeeth is the Hero of OG, directed by the talented Sujeeth. Set to release on September 25, this film has captured the attention of fans and critics alike. Recently, an electrifying event featuring Pawan Kalyan took place in Hyderabad despite torrential rain, marking a celebratory prelude to the film’s launch. The impact of Sujeeth’s directorial vision is apparent, not just in the film’s visuals but also in the excitement that surrounds its promotion.

The OG Concert: A Night to Remember

The OG concert held in Hyderabad was a testament to the fervor surrounding the film. Pawan Kalyan made a striking entrance, donning a black outfit and wielding a katana, which set the tone for an unforgettable evening. His dramatic appearance amid the falling rain created a mesmerizing atmosphere for the fans. With playful sword swings and an infectious energy, Pawan kept the crowd on their toes, proving that nothing could dampen their spirits.

Pawan Kalyan’s Tribute to Sujeeth

During the concert, Pawan Kalyan took a moment to commend Sujeeth, referring to him as the “hero” of the film, Not Me, Sujeeth is the Hero of OG. He emphasized Sujeeth’s remarkable talent and vision, expressing how the director inspired his full engagement for the evening. Pawan’s heartfelt words resonated with fans, highlighting the collaborative spirit that has infused the film’s production.

The Soundtrack and Team Praise

Pawan did not miss the opportunity to praise the film’s music director, Thaman, for his exceptional work on the soundtrack. The anticipation for the film’s music has also reached fever pitch, adding another layer of excitement to the Not Me, Sujeeth is the Hero of OG narrative. Moreover, Pawan acknowledged contributions from cast members, including Priyanka Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, and Sriya Reddy, and director of photography Ravi K. Chandran, displaying a sense of unity and appreciation for the entire team behind the project.

Unveiling the Trailer

One of the highlights of the evening was the unveiling of the film’s trailer. Although the final version is still undergoing refinement, this sneak peek captivated the audience, leaving them eagerly counting down the days until the film’s release. The trailer aligns seamlessly with the energy and excitement that Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth have generated throughout the campaign for Not Me, Sujeeth is the Hero of OG.

As the evening concluded, it was clear that the event was a resounding success, with Pawan Kalyan and his devoted fans celebrating their shared enthusiasm for the film. With Sujeeth at the helm, expectations are soaring, and the buzz surrounding Not Me, Sujeeth is the Hero of OG is only set to intensify in the coming days.