Stylish Polo Bear Sweater Alternative for Under $100

Ralph Lauren’s iconic Polo Bear is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, captivating fashion enthusiasts everywhere. This charming bear, often spotted on a range of Ralph Lauren merchandise including baseball caps and tees, has become a standout feature on the brand’s renowned pullovers.

Trendy Pullovers Come With a Price

While these trendy Ralph Lauren pullovers have become must-haves, they come with a hefty price tag, often running into the hundreds of dollars. However, there is good news for those who love the look but want to save some cash.

A Real Alternative: Aritzia’s Cotton Charm Peggy Icon Sweater

Aritzia has stepped in with a stylish alternative that embodies the Americanna vibe with a more budget-friendly approach. Their Cotton Charm Peggy Icon Sweater is currently priced at just $89.60, down from $128. This delightful crewneck is made from organic cotton and cashmere and features an adorably dressed bear, or for those seeking a unique twist, a cute preppy puppy design.

Act Fast Before They’re Gone

If you’re keen on adding this charming piece to your fall wardrobe, it’s advisable to act quickly. Sizes and colors are flying off the shelves, and you’ll want this versatile sweater to layer over your outfits as the temperatures drop.