Stunning Fashion Highlights from the 2026 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

The 2026 Emmy Awards are unfolding at the Peacock Theater in L.A. Live, where stars from television’s most popular shows are making an entrance on the uniquely hued blue carpet, a nod to NBC’s centennial celebration. Veteran actress Mariska Hargitay, famed for her 27-season run on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” takes on the role of host for the evening.

Despite not winning an Emmy this year, Zendaya showcased an exquisite display on the blue carpet, wearing a custom Prada gown adorned with sparkling crystals, further asserting her status as a red carpet icon. Similarly, Selena Gomez wowed attendees in a stunning gold Louis Vuitton gown, channeling the essence of an Olympian statuette. Meanwhile, actress Megan Stalter pulled a delightful surprise, transforming into a literal Emmy statue, fully painted, as a spectacular statement piece.

Amidst flashes of gold and silver, many attendees chose softer tones that harmonized beautifully with the new carpet’s color palate. Representing “The Pitt,” stars such as Katherine LaNasa and Supriya Ganesh, alongside Emilia Clarke and Sara Foster, turned heads in washes of pale blues and pinks.

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley pose on the blue carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Julia Garner

Julia Garner is effortlessly chic in Loewe. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri stands out in a two-tone, tiered Chanel dress. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Sarah Pidgeon

We love Sarah Pidgeon’s sleek Chanel gown. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning shimmers in pistachio green Ralph Lauren. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn opts for a classic black dress. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke brought her infectious laughter to the Emmys. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook is understated in custom Balenciaga by Pierpaolo Piccioli. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Claire Danes

Claire Danes dons a sculptural one-arm Giorgio Armani Privé gown. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Red carpet royalty Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have arrived. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza hit the Emmys blue carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Zendaya

Zendaya wows in a custom Prada naked dress embellished with crystals. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez channels an Emmy statuette in a gold Louis Vuitton gown. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Rachel Sennott

Rachel Sennott has fun in a fuchsia custom-made Balenciaga gown. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Sara and Noah Wyle

Sara and Noah Wyle share a sweet moment at the Emmys. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Joy Sunday

“DTF St. Louis” actor Joy Sunday is ready for Emmys Monday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin steal the show. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo is the moment in custom Valentino. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Steve Carell

Emmy nominee Steve Carell arrives on the red carpet. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman has fun with feathers at the Emmys. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka arrive at the Emmys. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sara Foster

Sara Foster, an executive producer of “Nobody Wants This,” is a vision in pink. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

Power couple Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell are both nominated tonight. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Shabana Azeez

“The Pitt” actor Shabana Azeez trades in her scrubs for a gold gown. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Melissa Rivers

Melissa Rivers returns to the red carpet after nearly 20 years for “CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ciara Miller

“Summer House” star Ciara Miller, who will compete on “Dancing With the Stars” this season, also got the crop-top memo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Keltie Knight