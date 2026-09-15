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Stunning Fashion Highlights from the 2026 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

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Written byYVE Style Editorial
Stunning Fashion Highlights from the 2026 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

The 2026 Emmy Awards are unfolding at the Peacock Theater in L.A. Live, where stars from television’s most popular shows are making an entrance on the uniquely hued blue carpet, a nod to NBC’s centennial celebration. Veteran actress Mariska Hargitay, famed for her 27-season run on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” takes on the role of host for the evening.

Despite not winning an Emmy this year, Zendaya showcased an exquisite display on the blue carpet, wearing a custom Prada gown adorned with sparkling crystals, further asserting her status as a red carpet icon. Similarly, Selena Gomez wowed attendees in a stunning gold Louis Vuitton gown, channeling the essence of an Olympian statuette. Meanwhile, actress Megan Stalter pulled a delightful surprise, transforming into a literal Emmy statue, fully painted, as a spectacular statement piece.

Amidst flashes of gold and silver, many attendees chose softer tones that harmonized beautifully with the new carpet’s color palate. Representing “The Pitt,” stars such as Katherine LaNasa and Supriya Ganesh, alongside Emilia Clarke and Sara Foster, turned heads in washes of pale blues and pinks.

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley pose on the Emmys blue carpet.
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley pose on the blue carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Julia Garner

Julia Garner, wearing a silver gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Julia Garner is effortlessly chic in Loewe. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri, wearing a tiered blue gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Ayo Edebiri stands out in a two-tone, tiered Chanel dress. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Pidgeon, wearing a purple gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
We love Sarah Pidgeon’s sleek Chanel gown. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning, wearing a green gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Elle Fanning shimmers in pistachio green Ralph Lauren. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn, wearing a strapless black dress, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Olivia Munn opts for a classic black dress. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke laughs on the Emmys blue carpet.
Emilia Clarke brought her infectious laughter to the Emmys. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook, wearing a white gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Sarah Snook is understated in custom Balenciaga by Pierpaolo Piccioli. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Claire Danes

Claire Danes, wearing a sculptural one-arm gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Claire Danes dons a sculptural one-arm Giorgio Armani Privé gown. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart pose on the Emmys red carpet.
Red carpet royalty Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have arrived. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza pose on the Emmys blue carpet.
Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza hit the Emmys blue carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Zendaya

Zendaya, wearing a crystal-embellished gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Zendaya wows in a custom Prada naked dress embellished with crystals. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, wearing a gold gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Selena Gomez channels an Emmy statuette in a gold Louis Vuitton gown. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Rachel Sennott

Rachel Sennott, wearing a fuchsia dress, poses on the Emmys red carpet.
Rachel Sennott has fun in a fuchsia custom-made Balenciaga gown. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Sara and Noah Wyle

Sara and Noah Wyle touch foreheads on the Emmys blue carpet.
Sara and Noah Wyle share a sweet moment at the Emmys. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Joy Sunday

Joy Sunday, wearing a white dress with a high slit, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
“DTF St. Louis” actor Joy Sunday is ready for Emmys Monday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin pose on the Emmys blue carpet.
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin steal the show. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Colman Domingo is the moment in custom Valentino. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Steve Carell

Steve Carell, wearing a tux, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Emmy nominee Steve Carell arrives on the red carpet. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, wearing a feathered gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Nicole Kidman has fun with feathers at the Emmys. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka pose on the Emmys blue carpet.
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka arrive at the Emmys. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sara Foster

Sara Foster, wearing a pink dress, poses on the Emmys red carpet.
Sara Foster, an executive producer of “Nobody Wants This,” is a vision in pink. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell pose on the Emmys blue carpet.
Power couple Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell are both nominated tonight. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Shabana Azeez

Shabana Azeez, wearing a strapless gold gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
“The Pitt” actor Shabana Azeez trades in her scrubs for a gold gown. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Melissa Rivers

Melissa Rivers, wearing a plunging black dress, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Melissa Rivers returns to the red carpet after nearly 20 years for “CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller, wearing a white halter crop top and skirt with a train, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
“Summer House” star Ciara Miller, who will compete on “Dancing With the Stars” this season, also got the crop-top memo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Keltie Knight

Keltie Knight, wearing a white crop top and pink skirt, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Keltie Knight, host of E!’s “Live from the Red Carpet,” opts for a white crop top and pink skirt. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
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