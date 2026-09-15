Stunning Fashion Highlights from the 2026 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
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Written byYVE Style Editorial
The 2026 Emmy Awards are unfolding at the Peacock Theater in L.A. Live, where stars from television’s most popular shows are making an entrance on the uniquely hued blue carpet, a nod to NBC’s centennial celebration. Veteran actress Mariska Hargitay, famed for her 27-season run on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” takes on the role of host for the evening.
Despite not winning an Emmy this year, Zendaya showcased an exquisite display on the blue carpet, wearing a custom Prada gown adorned with sparkling crystals, further asserting her status as a red carpet icon. Similarly, Selena Gomez wowed attendees in a stunning gold Louis Vuitton gown, channeling the essence of an Olympian statuette. Meanwhile, actress Megan Stalter pulled a delightful surprise, transforming into a literal Emmy statue, fully painted, as a spectacular statement piece.
Amidst flashes of gold and silver, many attendees chose softer tones that harmonized beautifully with the new carpet’s color palate. Representing “The Pitt,” stars such as Katherine LaNasa and Supriya Ganesh, alongside Emilia Clarke and Sara Foster, turned heads in washes of pale blues and pinks.