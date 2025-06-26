Studio Ghibli Fest Welcomes Back ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ to Cinemas

As Studio Ghibli enthusiasts eagerly anticipate another chance to experience their beloved films on the big screen, the iconic “My Neighbor Totoro” makes a grand return as part of this year’s Studio Ghibli Fest. Organized by GKIDS and Fathom Events, the festival offers audiences a unique opportunity to revisit Hayao Miyazaki’s cherished classic. This cinematic celebration comes at a perfect time, resonating with fans old and new and ensuring that the delightful forest spirit Totoro continues to enchant moviegoers across generations.

Studio Ghibli Fest: A Nostalgic Cinematic Journey

From July 19-23, “My Neighbor Totoro” will be re-released in theaters nationwide. This heartwarming tale of sisters Satsuki and Mei, who form a magical bond with Totoro as they adjust to life in the countryside, remains a timeless classic. The film’s whimsical charm and compelling narrative highlight the creativity of director Hayao Miyazaki, solidifying its status as a must-watch in any cinematic library.

Screenings during Studio Ghibli Fest will feature both English dubbed and original Japanese versions. As a bonus, attendees can enjoy a featurette titled “Creating the Characters,” which offers insights from Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki.

A Festival Lineup to Remember

This year’s Studio Ghibli Fest goes beyond “My Neighbor Totoro,” presenting an exciting lineup of eight films. Among them is “The Boy and the Heron,” making its return to theaters following its 2023 debut, along with other Ghibli favorites. Tickets for these cinematic treasures are available at GhibliFest.com, with specific dates allocated for the different languages of each film.

For “My Neighbor Totoro,” English dubbed screenings are scheduled for July 19, 20, and 23, and Japanese language versions will show on July 21-22. This careful planning ensures that fans can enjoy each film in their preferred format.

Extra Attractions and Other Summer Screenings

While “My Neighbor Totoro” takes center stage at the Studio Ghibli Fest, it coincides with other exciting summer events. For instance, Alamo Drafthouse and Toho International have announced a collaboration showcasing classic “Godzilla” films, delighting kaiju lovers. Meanwhile, Hulu and SLS Hotels’ “Summer Poolside Cinema” feature iconic films like “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Pretty Woman,” providing varied entertainment options throughout the season.

The convergence of these events highlights a rich cultural season filled with nostalgic and diverse cinematic experiences, inviting audiences to explore a wide array of beloved stories and characters.

In bringing “My Neighbor Totoro” to the forefront once more, Studio Ghibli Fest ensures that Totoro continues to hold a special place in the hearts of film lovers worldwide. Amidst a backdrop of unique screenings and collaborations, this re-release stands as a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and its ability to enchant and inspire across generations.