Stream the Sinner vs. Djokovic Wimbledon Semifinal Live

With the much-anticipated 2025 Wimbledon semifinals underway, tennis enthusiasts around the globe are eager to catch the electrifying face-off between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic online. How to watch Sinner vs. Djokovic Wimbledon semifinal online has become a hot topic, as fans seek convenient methods to stream this thrilling match. This crucial showdown not only promises intense action on the grass courts but also holds historic significance. Djokovic is chasing his eighth Wimbledon title, aiming to equal the legendary Roger Federer. Below, find a comprehensive guide detailing how to watch Sinner vs. Djokovic online, including options for free streaming.

The 2025 Wimbledon semifinals have arrived, serving up two thrilling matches. Up second is No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 7 Novak Djokovic. Sinner moved on from the quarterfinals with a decisive win over No. 10 Ben Shelton, while Djokovic reached the semis after defeating No. 22 Flavio Cobolli. Djokovic is chasing his eighth Wimbledon trophy, which would tie him with Roger Federer for the most wins at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

At a Glance: How to Watch Sinner vs. Djokovic Wimbledon Match

If you’re looking to watch the blockbuster semifinal match between Sinner and Djokovic, read on. Below is a quick guide on how to watch Sinner vs. Djokovic Wimbledon semifinal online, including ways to get a free Sinner vs. Djokovic livestream.

How to Watch Sinner vs. Djokovic Wimbledon Match Online for Free

The Sinner vs. Djokovic Wimbledon semifinal match is airing on ESPN. Tennis fans without cable can livestream Sinner vs. Djokovic online with any cable streaming service that carries ESPN, or with ESPN+.

A few of the live TV streaming services that carry ESPN offer free trials, which you can use to watch Sinner vs. Djokovic online for free. Check them out here:

DirecTV

➤ $69.99/month

➤ Five-day free trial

➤ Up to 185+ channels

Our favorite live TV streaming service for sports is DirecTV. The cable streamer offers multiple packages with ESPN, including the affordable MySports plan. This package costs $69.99 a month and carries 20+ essential sports channels. If you want more channels, including entertainment channels, check out DirecTV’s Signature Packages. All plans start with a five-day free trial.

Fubo

➤ $84.99/month

➤ Five-day free trial

➤ Up to 300+ channels

Fubo is another great live TV streaming service that carries ESPN for a Sinner vs. Djokovic livestream. Fubo’s packages start at $84.99 a month after a five-day free trial. All plans carry 150+ channels, and upgraded packages can have as many as 300+ channels.

Hulu + Live TV

➤ $82.99/month

➤ Three-day free trial

➤ 100 channels

Tennis fans can also watch the Sinner vs. Djokovic semifinal for free on Hulu + Live TV, which carries ESPN in its 100-channel lineup. Hulu + Live TV subscriptions start at $81.99 a month and begin with a three-day free trial.

Sinner vs. Djokovic Wimbledon Match Date, Start Time

The Sinner vs. Djokovic Wimbledon semifinal is happening on Friday, July 11, at 10:10 a.m. ET.

Sinner vs. Djokovic Wimbledon Odds

Oddsmakers are expecting a close semifinal match between the two superstars. Sinner is the favorite as the No. 1 player in the world, with a moneyline of -220 against Djokovic’s +180.