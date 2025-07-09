Stream Sinner vs. Shelton in Wimbledon Quarterfinals Live Online

As the excitement of Wimbledon 2025 continues to build, tennis fans are eagerly anticipating the quarterfinal showdown between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton. These rising stars have delivered impressive performances, setting the stage for a thrilling contest. This article offers a comprehensive guide on how to watch Sinner vs. Shelton Wimbledon quarterfinal online, ensuring you don’t miss any of the action. From streaming options to tips on watching for free, we’ve got you covered.

How to Stream Sinner vs. Shelton: Essential Information

If you’re searching for ways to watch the Sinner vs. Shelton Wimbledon match, you’re in the right place. Here’s a quick look at how to catch the match online and enjoy all the adrenaline-pumping moments. Whether you’re a seasoned viewer or tuning in for the first time, our guide will help you find the perfect streaming solution.

Stream Sinner vs. Shelton Wimbledon Match for Free

The Sinner vs. Shelton Wimbledon quarterfinal will air on ESPN. If cable isn’t an option for you, there are plenty of streaming services that carry ESPN and ESPN+. Many of these services provide free trials, allowing you to watch the Sinner vs. Shelton match online without a cost. Here are some top picks:

DirecTV

DirecTV is a popular choice for sports enthusiasts, featuring various packages that include ESPN. The MySports plan is budget-friendly at $69.99 per month and offers a five-day free trial—perfect for watching Sinner vs. Shelton without spending a dime.

Fubo

With up to 300+ channels, Fubo is a great option for those who want a comprehensive channel lineup, including ESPN. Start with a five-day free trial to watch Sinner vs. Shelton online, with pricing kicking in at $85.99 per month afterward.

Hulu + Live TV

For tennis fans, Hulu + Live TV provides a fantastic package that includes ESPN, plus access to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu on-demand. The service starts at $82.99 per month but offers a three-day free trial to catch the Sinner vs. Shelton match for free.

Match Details: Date and Time

The Sinner vs. Shelton Wimbledon quarterfinal will take place on Wednesday, July 9, starting at 9:10 a.m. ET. Make sure to mark your calendar and tune in for this much-anticipated clash.

Match Odds: Who Has the Edge?

As the No. 1 ATP player globally, Jannik Sinner enters the match as the favorite, with odds of -315 compared to Ben Shelton’s +250. This makes for an intriguing match-up, promising intense competition between these talented athletes.

Don’t miss out on this electrifying encounter between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton. With this guide, you’ll have all the tools you need to watch them face off in the Wimbledon quarterfinals online.