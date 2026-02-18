Stream the 2026 Genesis Invitational Golf Action Live

With anticipation building, the 2026 Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament returns to the renowned Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades for its centennial celebration. Golf enthusiasts are eager to witness top-tier competitors and enjoy the spectacle online. If you’re wondering how to watch the 2026 Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament online, this guide outlines the best streaming options available, allowing you to follow the action live without the need for cable.

The Genesis Invitational marks its 100th edition back in its iconic location following last year’s temporary move due to Los Angeles wildfires. This year, fans can look forward to an exciting showdown with world-class golfers such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlining the event. Other elite players like Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and last year’s victor Ludvig Aberg are set to compete. Here’s how you can stream the tournament online.

How to Watch the 2026 Genesis Invitational Online for Free

You can enjoy the Genesis Invitational live on both Golf Channel and CBS, with additional streaming provided by ESPN+ and Paramount+. The most cost-effective way to access these channels online is through live TV streaming services that offer free trials. Below are the top services to consider:

Stream the Genesis Invitational on DirecTV

DirecTV provides access to Golf Channel and CBS through several streaming packages. Their plans include a five-day free trial, ideal for watching the Genesis Invitational without spending a dime. The MySports Genre Pack, priced at $59.99 for the first two months, is a budget-friendly option that includes both channels.

Stream the Genesis Invitational on Fubo

Fubo also offers Golf Channel and CBS, perfect for streaming the Genesis Invitational. Available in their Pro and Elite plans, Fubo comes with a five-day free trial. Post-trial pricing starts at $53.99 for the first month, increasing to $83.99 monthly thereafter.

Stream the Genesis Invitational on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV includes Golf Channel and CBS within its extensive channel lineup. A three-day free trial allows viewers to catch most of the tournament for free. Once the trial ends, Hulu + Live TV is available for $89.99 per month.

When Is the Genesis Invitational? 2026 Schedule

The 2026 Genesis Invitational will take place from Thursday, February 19 to Sunday, February 22. The television schedule is as follows:

Thursday, February 19: 4-8 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Friday, February 20: 4-8 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Saturday, February 21: 1-3 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 3-7 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, February 22: 1-3 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 3-6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Genesis Invitational Odds, Field 2026

The 2026 Genesis Invitational showcases a competitive field with current odds from FanDuel highlighting top contenders:

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +1700

Collin Morikawa +2700

Ludvig Åberg +3500

Immerse yourself in the excitement of the Genesis Invitational as these top players vie for tournament glory. With streaming options at your fingertips, you won’t miss a single moment of the action from the comfort of your home.