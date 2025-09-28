Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs Live Online: No Cable Needed

Are you excited to catch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs showdown? This thrilling NFL clash, featuring star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, promises intense action. With the game set at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, football fans are eager to see who comes out on top. If you’re wondering how to watch the NFL game live online without cable, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details.

Streaming Options for Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

As the Ravens and Chiefs continue their heated rivalry in the AFC, fans are keen to catch every moment of this marquee matchup. Fortunately, there are several excellent ways to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs game live online without cable.

DirecTV

For those seeking a reliable streaming option, DirecTV is an excellent choice. The service offers a variety of packages that include CBS, allowing you to watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs game directly. Prices start at $49.99 for the first month, with a subsequent monthly fee of $84.99 for the “Entertainment” package. Plus, DirecTV provides a five-day free trial for new users.

Paramount+

Paramount+ also offers access to NFL games broadcast on CBS, making it a smart pick for viewers looking to stream the game. Subscription plans start at $7.99 per month, while the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle is available for $12.99 monthly. Subscribers can enjoy a vast library of on-demand content alongside live sports.

Fubo

Fubo is another solid option for watching the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs online. Known for its extensive channel lineup, the service starts at $54.99 for the first month and offers more than 245 channels. Fubo users can take advantage of a five-day free trial and $30 off the first month.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV provides access to CBS, offering more than 95 channels. While it costs $82.99 per month, subscribers benefit from additional streaming services like Disney+ and ESPN Select. A three-day free trial is also available for new users.

Game Details and Odds

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs game kicks off at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Sept. 28, at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT. Currently, the Ravens are favored to win by 2.5 points. The Chiefs stand as the underdogs with a +125 moneyline, while the Ravens are at -150.

Whether you’re tuning in for the thrilling on-field action or hoping for a glimpse of celebrities in the stands, this game is a must-watch for any NFL enthusiast. Keep your streaming service ready, and enjoy the excitement of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs clash.