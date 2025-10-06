Stream Patriots vs. Bills Live: Don’t Miss the Action

As anticipation builds for tonight’s clash between the New England Patriots and the undefeated Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, many fans are eager to catch the action live. This game promises intense rivalry and dynamic play, and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about how to watch tonight’s Patriots vs. Bills game online. Whether you’re cord-cutting or just looking for the best viewing options, here are some top ways to enjoy the Patriots vs. Bills showdown.

How to Stream Patriots vs. Bills Game Online

Wondering how to watch tonight’s Patriots vs. Bills game online? It airs on NBC, and you have several options to catch the livestream without a cable subscription. Here’s a quick overview of your best choices.

DirecTV

DirecTV offers a robust selection for sports enthusiasts, streaming NBC’s coverage of the Patriots vs. Bills game. You can start with a five-day free trial and then decide if their MySports package, priced at $69.99 per month ($59.99 per month for the first two months), is suitable for you.

Fubo

Fubo is another excellent choice for streaming the Patriots vs. Bills game. It includes NBC in its extensive channel lineup. Fubo’s packages start at $84.99 per month, but they offer a five-day free trial and a $30 discount for the first month, making it an attractive option.

Peacock

For those seeking a more budget-friendly alternative, Peacock is a viable option. Although it doesn’t offer a free trial, plans begin at $10.99 per month for live NFL games. It’s perfect for watching the Patriots vs. Bills game without breaking the bank.

Free Streaming Options

Looking to stream the Patriots vs. Bills game for free? You can take advantage of the free trials from DirecTV and Fubo. Simply sign up for the trial periods and remember to cancel before they expire to avoid charges. This way, you can enjoy the Patriots vs. Bills game without any cost.

Game Details

The Patriots will face the Bills tonight, Sunday, Oct. 5, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. This head-to-head promises adrenaline-pumping moments as the Bills look to maintain their unbeaten streak.

Betting Odds

The Buffalo Bills are favored to win tonight’s encounter, with the point spread currently standing at 8.5. It’s a game that promises excitement for both viewers and bettors alike.

Join the excitement of the Patriots vs. Bills game tonight and enjoy top-tier NFL action using these streaming options!