Stream ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 Free Online

If you’re eager to catch every thrilling paso doble and elegant waltz without a cable subscription, you’re in the right place. As ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 dances back into our lives, featuring celebrities like Danielle Fishel, Robert Irwin, and Alix Earle, we’ve got all the details on how to watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 online for free. From catching the live performances to streaming the show on your schedule, our guide covers everything you need to keep up with this season’s dazzling line-up.

During last week’s premiere, fans were treated to some of the most entertaining “personal anthems” performances in years. Highlights included Dylan Efrom’s energetic routine and Robert Irwin showcasing his charming moves that had everyone predicting a win. Whether you’re ready to see what this week’s One Hit Wonders theme has in store or you missed the opening week, here’s how to stream ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 online without cable.

Streaming Options for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34

For those eager to watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 online, there are several excellent options to explore, ensuring you don’t miss any of the action.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is a fast, reliable choice for catching ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 online without a traditional cable package. The service offers a five-day free trial, giving you quick and easy access, with monthly fees starting at $40 after the trial period. With access to ABC, you can enjoy the show as it airs live.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV is a proven favorite for streaming networks like ABC. New customers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial, allowing you to watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ initially at no cost. After your trial, Fubo’s Sports + News Plan is priced at $45.99 for the first month, increasing to $55.99 thereafter.

Sling TV

Sling TV offers a budget-friendly option to stream ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ While there is no free trial, you can access ABC with Sling’s Blue plan starting at $46 per month, making it an affordable way to tune into all the dance floor drama.

Hulu

Thanks to its parent company, the Walt Disney Company, Hulu offers access to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ the day after it airs. While you can’t watch the show live on Tuesday nights, Hulu provides a 30-day free trial and a monthly rate of $9.99 for its ad-supported plan, making it a great option for those who prefer to watch on their own time.

When to Watch

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Be sure to tune in to enjoy all the stunning performances and exhilarating competition.

With these streaming options, you can enjoy ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 online for free or at a reasonable price, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of the excitement. Get ready for a season full of impressive choreography, glittering costumes, and unforgettable performances.