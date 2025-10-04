Stream Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Exciting College Football Action

Get ready for an exciting showdown in college football as Vanderbilt looks to maintain their unbeaten streak against Alabama. In this article, we’ll explore the best ways to catch the action live. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or simply looking to enjoy a thrilling game, we’ll guide you on how to watch the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup via college football livestream.

Vanderbilt Seeks to Extend Unbeaten Run

As Vanderbilt heads to Tuscaloosa, they’re eager to continue their impressive season against Alabama. Led by quarterback Diego Pavia, the Commodores have delivered several dominant performances, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash with the Crimson Tide.

Last season, Vanderbilt surprised many with a 40-35 victory over Alabama. This time, Alabama is determined to defend their home turf and halt Vanderbilt’s winning streak. Fans are expecting nothing short of a captivating encounter.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

The game will air nationally on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT. For those without cable, several streaming services offer ways to watch the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt college football livestream:

DirecTV

DirecTV includes ABC along with sports channels such as ESPN and Big 10 Network, depending on the package. New users can take advantage of a five-day free trial.

Fubo

Fubo offers a variety of sports channels, including ESPN, FS1, ABC, and NFL Network. With plans starting at $55.99, new subscribers can enjoy a discount, getting the Sports + News package for $45.99 for the first month.

Hulu + Live TV

Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV can catch the game on ABC, starting with a 3-day free trial. The initial plan costs $82.99/month, but newcomers can receive three months at $64.99/month.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama: Odds

Despite Vanderbilt’s strong performance this season, Alabama enters the game as the favorite, with a money line of -450 according to ESPN. The Crimson Tide, under head coach Kalen DeBoer, will face Vanderbilt’s team, led by head coach Clark Lea, ensuring a competitive clash that fans won’t want to miss.

Tune in to see if Vanderbilt can maintain their perfect season or if Alabama will secure victory at home in this exhilarating college football face-off.