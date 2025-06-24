Steven Van Zandt’s Spanish Concert Ends with Emergency Surgery

In an unexpected turn of events, iconic guitarist Steven Van Zandt recently underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis after performing with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Spain. This news emerged on social media, where Van Zandt detailed the swift treatment he received in San Sebastián, ensuring fans that his recovery is underway. Amid the ongoing European tour, Van Zandt’s temporary absence raises questions about upcoming performances. This article delves into the guitarist’s health update, current tour details, and Springsteen’s recent political statements.

Steven Van Zandt’s Health Scare

Following a performance in San Sebastián, Spain, Steven Van Zandt experienced severe abdominal pain, initially suspecting food poisoning. However, doctors soon diagnosed him with appendicitis, necessitating immediate surgery. Van Zandt expressed his gratitude on social media: “Got lucky with an exceptional hospital in San Sebastián. Operation was a complete success and I’m hoping to get back on stage for at least one of the shows in Milan.”

The rock star’s optimistic outlook is a relief to fans, as he hopes to join upcoming performances during the tour. Despite the unexpected setback, Van Zandt remains in high spirits, thanking supporters for their well-wishes.

Tour Continuation Without Van Zandt

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are currently midway through a major European stadium tour. With the next scheduled appearance in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on June 27, and subsequent performances at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, the band faces the challenge of filling Van Zandt’s role during his recovery. While no official replacement has been announced, the band’s resilience keeps fans hopeful for an uninterrupted series of shows.

Springsteen’s Bold Political Statements

Earlier on this tour, Bruce Springsteen has drawn attention for his outspoken remarks on political matters. During a concert in Manchester, England, he criticized former President Donald Trump, referring to what he called “an unfit president and a rogue government.” Springsteen emphasized the importance of standing up for democracy, stating, “In America, my home, they’re persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. That’s happening now.”

These comments have sparked conversations among audiences, further highlighting Springsteen’s commitment to using his platform for advocacy.

Exciting Musical Releases

In addition to touring, Bruce Springsteen recently released an impressive box set titled Tracks II: The Lost Albums. This collection consists of seven complete records that had remained unreleased from 1983 to 2018. Springsteen described these works to Rolling Stone as “sort of genres that I haven’t quite dived into as of yet.” Fans are eager to explore the 74 previously unheard tracks, showcasing the rock legend’s creative journey.

Despite the temporary absence of Steven Van Zandt due to his appendicitis surgery, the E Street Band continues to push forward on their tour. With Van Zandt’s swift recovery and Springsteen’s unwavering passion, fans remain excited for the forthcoming performances.