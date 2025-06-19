Bruce Springsteen Reveals Completion of Latest Solo Album

Legendary musician Bruce Springsteen has confirmed he has completed a new solo album, generating excitement among fans and music enthusiasts. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen revealed details about his upcoming solo project, scheduled for release in 2026. This announcement comes amidst various discussions, including the release of his latest box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums, and plans for future projects. The main keyword throughout this discussion is “Bruce Springsteen new solo album.”

Springsteen Discusses New Musical Journey

In an extensive Rolling Stone interview, Bruce Springsteen delves into his creation of the seven unreleased LPs featured in Tracks II: The Lost Albums. He reflects on misconceptions about his productivity in the 1990s, talks about the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, and shares plans for a third Tracks collection. When the conversation shifted to his next album, Springsteen gave a succinct update, revealing, “I have a record finished. It’s a solo record…I would imagine it will come out in ’26 sometime.” When pressed for more details, he simply replied with a decisive “No.”

Upcoming Releases and Projects

Springsteen showed enthusiasm about the future of his music releases, specifically Tracks III. He stated, “That’s something that I’ve finished and is ready to be released. It’s just a question of when we have time to put that out, considering that I have a variety of other things that I’m interested in releasing soon also.” Unlike previous volumes, Tracks III will feature music from different phases of his career, with or without the band. He eagerly anticipates sharing this with fans, admitting, “At that point, the vault will be not completely empty, but virtually empty.”

Springsteen’s Passion for Covers

Reflecting on his 2020 project, Only the Strong Survive, where he covered classic soul and R&B tracks, Springsteen hinted at the existence of a follow-up. He confirmed to Rolling Stone, “It’s been finished for quite a while,” emphasizing that these projects provide a creative outlet when he’s not writing original music. Springsteen loves revisiting these songs and hinted at additional, non-soul-related covers that he plans to release.

Ongoing Tours and Future Plans

Currently touring in Europe, Springsteen will conclude his tour in Milan, Italy, on July 3. Reflecting on the extensive E Street Band tour, he notes, “Rather than do a 130-show stretch, which we did this time because we had been off for six years, I think we’ll probably play more often and less dates.” Regarding solo tours, Springsteen expressed interest in spotlighting different areas of his music catalog, indicating that while he’s uncertain what the music might be, he’s eager to draw on his extensive repertoire.

The anticipation for Bruce Springsteen’s new solo album adds to his rich legacy, promising yet another engaging chapter in his musical journey.