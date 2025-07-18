Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to Conclude in May 2026

The beloved “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is set to conclude its remarkable run, marking the end of an era in late-night television. After a decade of bringing humor and wit to viewers, the show will officially be canceled in May 2026. This decision signals not just the end of Stephen Colbert’s tenure but also the conclusion of “The Late Show” franchise, which has been a staple on CBS for 33 years. Fans are left to reflect on the comedian’s impact and legacy in the late-night landscape.

A Legacy of Laughter and Insight

Stephen Colbert won’t be staying up late for much longer. After capturing audiences for 10 years as the host of “The Late Show,” Colbert recently announced that the long-running show will end in May 2026. Originally pioneered by David Letterman in 1993, this beloved late-night fixture has entertained and informed millions of viewers over its impressive run. Colbert confirmed the show’s cancellation, noting its conclusion marks the end of an era for CBS as well.

Colbert’s Personal Farewell

In a heartfelt message shared on his Instagram, Stephen Colbert addressed his audience, revealing the network’s decision to conclude the legendary franchise. “It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS,” he expressed, emphasizing that he would not be replaced. Colbert learned of the cancellation shortly before sharing the news, expressing a mix of surprise and gratitude.

Gratitude and Reflection

While lamenting the decision, the 61-year-old took a moment to thank his loyal following and the dedicated team behind the scenes. “I’m grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us,” Colbert stated. He expressed appreciation for the talented band and artists who graced the stage nightly. Most importantly, he acknowledged the 200 people who worked tirelessly to bring the show to life. “We get to do this show for each other every day, all day, and I’ve had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years,” he remarked.

As the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” prepares to bid farewell, the impact of its humor, insight, and cultural commentary will undoubtedly resonate with audiences for years to come. The cancellation of such a significant television staple leaves a notable void but also an enduring legacy.