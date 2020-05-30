Stassie Karanikolaou shows off her curves in yellow lingerie for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty

Stassie Karanikolaou might not reach take a tropical trip anytime quickly as she quarantines at home.

But Kylie Jenner’s BFF is still revealing lots of skin as she continues to model some crackling looks at residence.

She flaunted her curves Friday as she modeled a hot yellow lace bra and underwear by Savage X Fenty, for which she works as a brand ambassador.

The 22-year-old rested on the side of her bed, positioning in Rihanna’s size-inclusive lingerie brand name.

It comes after Kylie’s billionaire status was revoked by Forbes, the very magazine that just recently proclaimed her the ‘youngest self-made billionaire’ for the 2nd consecutive year.

They declared that the appeal magnate ‘blew up the dimension and success of her organization for several years,’ claiming her tax returns were ‘likely built.’

Leading financial scams lawyer Jan Handzlik told DailyMail.com on Friday that Kylie might face a criminal investigation over the supposed exaggerations.

She reacted on Twitter: ‘What am I even waking up to. I assumed this was a trusted site.

‘ All I see are a variety of incorrect declarations and unverified assumptions lol. I’ve never requested for any type of title or tried to exist my method there EVER BEFORE. duration.’

Stassie took to TikTok previously this month with a brief tour of Kylie’s $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion, which she acquired last month.

She exclaimed before dancing and positioning around the 15,000-square-foot: ‘Ayo, my friend’s abundant check!’

Kylie lately placed her Calabasas starter estate, which she purchased 17 for $2.5 million, back on the marketplace for $3.6 million.