Stassie Karanikolaou Gives TikTok Tour Of Kylie Jenner’s New Mansion

Stassie Karanikolaou provided followers a peek around BFF Kylie Jenner’s luxe brand-new Holmby Hills estate, where they’re both presently in quarantine!

We’re persuaded that Kylie Jenner, 22, has the most effective home in Los Angeles! The make-up magnate has been buying her expansive brand-new $36.5 resort-style estate, and we simply obtained a better look many thanks to her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22! “Ayo, my best friend’s rich check,” the blonde stated in her brand-new TikTok video, shared with the social media system on Saturday, May 2. Opening the slate grey door to the residence, barefoot Stassie — dressed in a Balenciaga crop top, black yoga exercise tights, and a gold Cartier LOVE armband — showed off the equipped living-room, cabana swimming pool location and sizable auto garage.

“Baguettes In The Face” by Mustard, Nav, and Playboi Carti played as Stassie flaunted via the estate, where she’s presently in quarantine with Kylie, her 2-year-old little girl, Stormi, and Kylie’s ex-lover, Travis Scott. Stassie likewise provided her 938K TikTok fans a comprehensive check out Kylie’s luxurious auto collection, consisting of an ultra-exclusive white Bugatti Chiron, which costs almost $3 million. The two-seat lorry is defined by the French carmaker as the “fastest, most powerful, and exclusive production super sports car” in the firms’ background. Notably, Travis obtained a black Bugatti of his own to commemorate his 29th birthday celebration on April 30!

Next up, Stassie sat in Ky’s black Ferrari with winged doors and natural red leather inside, continuing to display a cream Rolls Royce, a red Lamborghini, and last but not least, a black Lamborghini Urus. This means a car for each celebration! Of program, Kylie has been identified in a variety of trips not included in the video — consisting of a Mercedes G-Wagon, a black Ranger Rover, and others. “Lol @kyliejenner,” Stassie just captioned the brief video.

The BFF duo has actually been having a blast at the brand-new residence, with Stassie also revealing the Kylie Cosmetics creator exactly how to do some TikTok dancings! Kylie showed off her twerking abilities as both broke a transfer to DaBaby‘s “VIBEZ,” followed to by a funny re-enacting of big sis Kim Kardashian‘s renowned ruby jewelry scene!

15,350 sq. Mapleton Drive estate merely is down the road from the renowned Playboy Mansion and has seven-bed rooms, 14 restrooms, and a massive cooking area. The billionaire racked up fairly the offer on the residence, which was initially provided for $43 million…