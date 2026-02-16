Stars Unite Against ICE at 2026 Spirit Awards Protest

The 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards saw a powerful convergence of art and activism, as stars like Natasha Rothwell, Tessa Thompson, and Kumail Nanjiani used the platform to protest against ICE. Their collective stance resonated throughout the event, underscoring the film industry’s ongoing commitment to social justice.

Stars Speak Out Against ICE

At the ceremony, Natasha Rothwell made headlines with her vocal protest against ICE, veering off script to emphasize her stance with the words, “Fuck ICE,” while wearing an “ICE Out” pin. This sentiment was shared by other attendees, including Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Tessa Thompson, all of whom donned similar pins. The protest came in response to recent incidents involving ICE agents, which sparked widespread public outrage.

Awards and Activism

As Lorraine Jones Molina and Cristian Carretero accepted the John Cassavetes Award for Esta Isla (This Island), their speech highlighted the empowering role of independent cinema in giving voice to marginalized communities. “It’s crucial to raise our voices against inequality,” Molina declared, reinforcing the need for diverse narratives in film.

Highlight on Social Justice

Geeta Gandbhir’s documentary, The Perfect Neighbor, which won best documentary, further amplified themes of racial injustice and systemic violence. Gandbhir addressed the audience, emphasizing the documentary’s exploration of “manufactured fear and weaponized racism,” and how these elements are exacerbated by laws like Florida’s "Stand Your Ground." Her poignant words emphasized the critical role storytelling plays in reflecting societal issues.

A Unifying Message

Throughout the Spirit Awards, the message of solidarity and activism was palpable. Attendees and winners alike used their platform to raise awareness and challenge oppressive systems. The collective protest against ICE at this prestigious event underscored the commitment of those in the film industry to advocate for change, amplify unheard voices, and inspire action.

The 41st annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted at the Hollywood Palladium, showcased not only the creative talents celebrated within the industry but also the unwavering resolve to stand against injustices and support human rights.