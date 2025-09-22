Stars Speak Out Against Disney Amid Kimmel Controversy

The ongoing controversy surrounding Jimmy Kimmel has sparked a wave of reactions from various Disney and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars, leading to calls for a potential boycott of the company. Stars like Tatiana Maslany and Pedro Pascal have taken to social media to express their support for Kimmel, encouraging fans to reconsider their subscriptions to services owned by Disney. This backlash illuminates a growing sentiment in Hollywood about corporate accountability and creative freedom, particularly amidst turbulent cultural conversations.

Tatiana Maslany’s Bold Stance

Tatiana Maslany recently made headlines by sharing an Instagram Story where she appeared in a motion capture suit on the set of Disney’s She-Hulk. In a striking call to action, she urged her followers to “Cancel your @disneyplus @hulu @espn subscriptions!” This declaration from the actress, who played the titular character in the 2022 Disney+ limited series, demonstrates her commitment to the principles she believes are at stake.

Pedro Pascal Shows Support

While Pedro Pascal did not explicitly call for a boycott, his support for Jimmy Kimmel was clear. He posted an image with Kimmel on Instagram, accompanied by a strong message stating, “Standing with you @jimmykimmellive Defend #FreeSpeech Defend #DEMOCRACY.” Pascal’s action suggests solidarity with Kimmel, reflecting a broader call among some stars within the Disney and MCU circles to advocate for free speech and artistic expression in an increasingly polarized environment.

Industry Implications

The reactions from these actors underscore a pivotal moment in Hollywood where stars are no longer shying away from voicing their opinions about corporate governance and the creative directions of major studios. As these Disney and MCU stars continue to navigate their relationships with the company, the dialogue surrounding artistic freedom and responsibility may evolve, potentially influencing how audiences engage with Disney’s content moving forward.

As the situation develops, it’s evident that the landscape of celebrity activism is changing. Stars rallying to support each other in controversies like this can resonate profoundly with fans, prompting re-evaluation of brand loyalty in the age of social media. Whether this call for a boycott will gain traction remains to be seen, but the voices of Tatiana Maslany, Pedro Pascal, and others highlight a growing demand for accountability from large entertainment corporations.