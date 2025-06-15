Stars Shine as Justin Timberlake and David Beckham Celebrate

As Father’s Day approaches, celebrities like Justin Timberlake, David Beckham, and others are pulling out all the stops to honor the occasion. Whether it’s planning unique activities or simply spending quality time with family, these stars are finding special ways to celebrate. Join us as we delve into how some of your favorite A-listers are marking this beloved day.

Scarlett Johansson’s Creative Conundrum

Even for families as busy as Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s, the holiday doesn’t go unnoticed. The actress, who shares son Cosmo, 3, with the Saturday Night Live comedian and daughter Rose, 10, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, is brainstorming ways to make the day memorable. Last month, she revealed to E! News that she needs to think of some plans for Father’s Day.

“I think we’re going to be on the Jurassic World tour for Father’s Day, so I don’t know,” she admitted. “I’ll have to scare up some kind of, what do you get somebody for that? A dinosaur egg?”

Tom Cruise: Adventure Lover

Tom Cruise is all set to focus on his favorite pastimes. Known for his adventurous spirit, the star, who is father to Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, and Suri, 19, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, plans to enjoy his passion for filmmaking and adventure. He shared with E! that he delights in “just having fun, making movies, big adventures and having a great time.”

Celebrity Celebrations

While each star has their unique way of celebrating, Justin Timberlake, David Beckham, and others are expected to highlight family values and shared moments. These celebrities understand the importance of cherishing bonds, proving that no matter the spotlight’s glare, the love for their families shines brightest on special occasions.

Stay tuned to see how more stars honor Father’s Day, as these festivities reveal both creative surprises and heartfelt moments. From adventurous escapades to thoughtful gestures, the star-studded celebrations promise inspiration for everyone.