Stars Defend Meghan Markle after Royal Receives Backlash for Voting Feedback: ‘It’s Her Country’

Meghan Markle has been utilizing her platform to encourage folks, particularly ladies, to make use of their voices and vote within the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Most not too long ago, the Duchess of Sussex took half in a digital When All Women Vote occasion final Thursday and defined why she’s so centered on the issue.

“We vote to honor those that got here before us and to guard those that will come after us,” said the 39-year-old.

“At this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we’re part of the problem,” Markle explained. “If you’re complacent, you’re complicit. We can make a difference in this election. And we will make the difference in this election.”

“I think we’re only 75 days away from Election Day,” the former American actress continued. “That is so very close, and yet there is so much work to be done in that amount of time. We all know what’s at stake this year. I know it. And all of you certainly know it.”

The Duchess caught backlash for her direct feedback about societal injustices and her intentions on voting in November. Although she hasn’t formally endorsed a candidate, it is thought of “unconstitutional” for a member of the British royal household to make outspoken political feedback or decide to vote.

The former Suits star is a U.S. citizen. She and Prince Harry, together with their son Archie, moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., after formally stepping again from royal duties in March.

Good Morning Britain co-host and fixed critic of the royal household, Piers Morgan, stated that, “The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way.”

Meanwhile, just a few stars got here to Markle’s protection.

Actress Bette Midler responded to Morgan’s remark and tweeted, “Oh f*** off,” whereas “The Wire” creator David Simon stated, “It’s her country. It’s a moral stand. F*** your royal a**kissery. F*** your rule book.”

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil additionally stood up for Markle. She wrote how the British royal household ought to “be more embarrassed” by Prince Andrew’s alleged involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein than “an American supporting woman voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here now.”

In a follow-up tweet, Jamil said she believes Markle gets hate because “she’s not white. And as a result of she’s good, robust, opinionated, rebellious, lovely, comfortable, and has every thing they never will. She’s a terrifying risk to patriarchy as a result of she doesn’t match the stereotype for ladies. They discredit her as a result of they’ll’ t kill her.”

Markle additionally identified within the interview that voter suppression techniques prevented ladies of coloration from having fun with identical rights as their white friends.

“This week, we are recognizing the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which, of course, gave women the right to vote, but not all women,” she defined. “And specifically not women of color. As we look at things today, though it had taken decades longer for women to get the right to vote, even today, we are watching so many women in different communities, who are marginalized, still struggling to see that right come to fruition. It’s just simply not OK…”