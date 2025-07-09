Star-Studded Cast Joins ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Anticipation is building as “The Devil Wears Prada 2” announces a star-studded lineup, including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet. This exciting sequel promises to bring fresh energy to the fashion-centric world of Runway magazine, keeping fans eagerly awaiting its release. The ensemble cast aims to continue the legacy of the iconic original, which captivated audiences with its glamorous yet cutthroat portrayal of the fashion industry.

A Star-Studded Ensemble Joins the Sequel

Lucy Liu, known for her roles in the “Charlie’s Angels” trilogy and “Kill Bill,” joins the ranks of “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” Alongside her are Justin Theroux and B.J. Novak, both bringing their distinct flair to the cast. Theroux’s impressive history includes roles in major films like “The Girl on the Train,” while Novak gained fame from “The Office.” Pauline Chalamet, who captured audiences in “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” adds her unique talent to the mix.

The sequel also introduces Broadway sensations Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora, alongside comedian Caleb Hearon, expanding the universe of Runway magazine. This diverse group promises to inject humor and drama into the film, ensuring it resonates with new and returning fans alike.

Beloved Characters Make a Comeback

Fans of the original will be thrilled to see familiar faces return. Tracie Thoms reprises her role as Lily, the devoted friend of Andy Sachs, portrayed by Anne Hathaway. Tibor Feldman also returns as Irv Ravitz, adding continuity and depth to the film’s storyline.

The original stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci also return, promising dynamic interactions as they reprise their iconic roles. Their presence ensures that the essence of “The Devil Wears Prada” remains intact, blending seamlessly with the new additions.

Behind the Scenes and Storyline Insights

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” continues under the banner of Disney’s 20th Century Studios. With David Frankel directing and Aline Brosh McKenna penning the screenplay, the creative team brings familiar expertise to the sequel. The production is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

While plot details remain under wraps, the story reportedly centers around Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Streep, navigating the changing landscape of magazine publishing. A compelling clash with Blunt’s character, now a powerful executive, is anticipated, adding intrigue and complexity to the narrative.

The Legacy and Impact of the Original

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel, the first film offered a captivating glimpse into the high-stakes world of fashion, earning $326 million worldwide and an Oscar nomination for Streep. Its success was rooted in sharp storytelling and memorable performances, aspects the sequel aims to emulate and expand upon.

Beyond the film’s narrative, this casting news elevates the anticipation for “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” signaling a fresh and exciting continuation of a beloved story. Fans worldwide are curious to see how these talented actors breathe new life into the characters and setting, ensuring the franchise’s enduring appeal.