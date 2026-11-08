Stallone Reveals Rivalry With Schwarzenegger Ended After Governorship

Sylvester Stallone recently reflected on his long-standing rivalry with fellow action superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, a feud that characterized the 1980s and 1990s. In an exclusive interview on the podcast “The Rest Is Entertainment,” Stallone explained how this competitive dynamic shaped his career and prompted him to take risks in a genre both actors sought to dominate.

The Roots of Their Rivalry

Stallone acknowledged that the rivalry was indeed confrontational. “Yeah, it did,” he said, emphasizing that both actors were vying for control in an evolving genre. Stallone noted that while he never intended to be pigeonholed as an action star, making “First Blood” opened his eyes to the potential of action films as a form of modern mythology, akin to classic literary epics like “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey.”

Contention Between Action Giants

Recalling their encounters, Stallone shared a vivid memory from the Golden Globe Awards, where he sensed Schwarzenegger’s competitive edge. “He’s eyeballing me, and — we call that stink eye — I said, ‘Okay, all right. I got it, pal.’” This competitive spirit fueled their careers, with both men pushing each other by releasing films like “Rambo” and “Commando” in a back-and-forth contest that also extended off-screen.

A Shared Venture Amid Rivalry

Despite their rivalry, Stallone and Schwarzenegger did find common ground in their partnership, co-founding the movie-themed restaurant chain Planet Hollywood in 1991. However, Stallone humorously pointed out that their competitive nature prevented them from sharing the stage even for a joint speech.

Resolution Through Change

It wasn’t until Schwarzenegger launched his gubernatorial campaign that the rivalry came to a close, Stallone explained. “We went to the same cigar place. He was there. I said, ‘Enough of this. We’re not in competition anymore.’ He’s not doing movies anymore.” This moment marked a turning point for both actors, leading to a mutual recognition of their shared history and respective journeys.

Lasting Friendship and Competition