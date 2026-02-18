St. Vincent and Willie Nelson Set for Luck Reunion 2026

For fans of Americana and eclectic music, the Luck Reunion 2026 promises an unforgettable experience headlined by legendary Willie Nelson, along with St. Vincent and Trampled by Turtles. This highly anticipated event, staged at Nelson’s historic Luck Ranch near Austin, Texas, draws music lovers from all over for a day of unparalleled performances. The Luck Reunion, as always, delivers a perfect blend of iconic acts and emerging talents, maintaining its reputation as a unique celebration of community and sound.

Luck Reunion 2026: A Stellar Lineup

The lineup for the 14th annual Luck Reunion was announced mid-week and includes a mix of legendary and contemporary artists. Willie Nelson and the Family Band are set to headline, ensuring a timeless musical journey. Joining them are avant-garde performer St. Vincent and the energetic bluegrass-infused Trampled by Turtles. Other notable acts feature music icons like Booker T. Jones and rising stars such as Lukas Nelson, Ghostland Observatory, and Kaitlin Butts. The festival will also showcase Particle Kid with Daniel Lanois, enhancing the depth and variety of the musical offerings.

A Historic Venue Comes Alive

Located in Spicewood, Texas, Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch offers a uniquely historic setting, originally built as an Old West movie backdrop for the film “Red Headed Stranger.” The ranch still features an authentic saloon, general store, and quaint white church, which serve as charming venues throughout the festival day. Last year, attendees were treated to a surprise performance by Arcade Fire, making use of the saloon and spilling the music out into the ranch’s dusty avenues.

More than Just Music

The Luck Reunion is famous not just for its music but also for fostering meaningful connections among attendees. This year, notable songwriting sessions include a BMI-presented stage featuring artists like Julianna Rankin, Leon Majcen, and Emma Ogier. The Redbird Songwriters Showcase promises performances from talented artists such as James McMurtry and Kelly Willis. These intimate sessions highlight the festival’s commitment to showcasing exceptional songwriting talent.

A Festival for All

Breaking new ground, the Luck Reunion 2026 will follow immediately after SXSW, expanding the cultural festivities of Austin. “We’re thrilled to welcome our Luck Family back home to Willie’s backyard for another incredible year,” said Matt Bizer, CEO and Founder of Luck Presents. This year’s lineup reflects the festival’s spirit of unity, bringing together legendary artists and new voices, with the promise of surprise guests adding to the excitement.

As part of the extended festival activities, the Luck Potluck—a celebratory gathering focused on food and camaraderie—will be held on Tuesday, March 17. The following day, a tribute event for the late songwriter Todd Snider is planned, featuring more artists to be announced soon. As always, ticket details and updates can be found on the official festival website.

Among the anticipated names for the 2026 Luck Reunion, fans can expect a range of performances from artists including Adrian Quesada’s Trio Asesino, Angela Autumn, and Penelope Road, alongside the anticipated headliners. This festival promises a rich tapestry of sound and culture set against the picturesque backdrop of an authentic Texas ranch, offering an enthralling experience for all who attend.