Southeast Asian Filmmakers Shine at Singapore Festival Awards

The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) has highlighted its commitment to nurturing regional talent by unveiling the recipients of its 2025 Film Fund. This year, S$125,000 ($97,966) was awarded to seven outstanding projects spanning feature documentaries and short films from Southeast Asia. The main keyword “Singapore Film Festival awards Southeast Asian documentaries and shorts” is emphasized throughout to capture the essence of this landmark event.

Chosen from nearly 400 submissions, the awarded projects come from filmmakers in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines. Themes explored include true crime, spiritual inquiry, and counter-histories, showcasing the diversity of Southeast Asian storytelling.

Innovative Storytelling and Diverse Themes

“This year, they encompass a wide range of expressions, blending unexpected forms of storytelling such as true crime, surrealism, and counter-histories—including a striking mixed-media animated film,” said program director Thong Kay Wee. “There is always space for films rooted in the observational mode, thoughtfully capturing the layered realities of communities over time.”

The Singapore Film Festival awards Southeast Asian documentaries and shorts, encouraging innovative storytelling and highlighting the region’s creative prowess. Projects funded cover a spectrum of styles, promising audiences a varied cinematic experience.

Key Grants and Funded Projects

The film fund consists of two main grants: the Tan Ean Kiam Foundation-SGIFF Southeast Asian Documentary Grant (SEA-DOC) and the SGIFF Southeast Asian Short Film Grant (SEA-SHORTS). Four documentaries received SEA-DOC funding, with three projects securing S$30,000 ($23,512) each and another awarded S$20,000 ($15,675) for post-production.

Among the notable projects, “South Sea” by Indonesian filmmaker Riar Rizaldi delves into a 2022 tragedy involving tidal waves in East Java. In Vietnam, “Black River” by Tran Phuong Thao and Swann Dubus offers insights into the country’s economic evolution through the lens of itinerant merchants. Meanwhile, Singapore’s Tan Pin Pin explores the artistic world in “Arts Centre,” capturing the essence of diverse art forms.

Short Film Excellence

The SEA-SHORTS program, enhanced by Thailand’s White Light Post, granted S$5,000 ($3,919) and post-production services to three projects. “Anastomose” by Thailand’s Thaweechok Phasom presents a Buddhist monk’s journey through an encounter with a blind mermaid. Arief Budiman’s “Golden Island” combines docufiction and archival imagery to delve into Papua’s counter-histories. Singapore artist-filmmaker EXYL contributes with a mixed-media work that blends instinct and creativity.

The Singapore Film Festival awards Southeast Asian documentaries and shorts, acting as a crucial platform for filmmakers to reach international audiences. Previous recipients have premiered at prestigious festivals like Cannes and Rotterdam, underscoring SGIFF’s role in nurturing talent.

The 36th edition of SGIFF is set to run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 7, promising an exciting showcase of Southeast Asian filmmaking. As the Singapore Film Festival awards Southeast Asian documentaries and shorts, it continues to be a beacon for creative storytelling in the region.