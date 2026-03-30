Sophie Turner’s Lara Croft Reboot Halted by Injury Setback

Sophie Turner‘s Lara Croft Reboot Shut Down Temporarily Due to Injury

Sophie Turner’s much-anticipated reboot of the iconic character Lara Croft in the “Tomb Raider” series has hit a temporary roadblock due to an injury. The actress, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones,” experienced a minor setback during production, prompting a brief pause in filming. As fans eagerly await news of her recovery, various insights have emerged about the circumstances surrounding this unexpected halt.

Production Halts Amidst Recovery

According to reports from Page Six, production at Amazon MGM Studios has been momentarily suspended while Turner recuperates. An official spokesperson from the studio stated, “We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible.” This announcement came shortly after it was confirmed that the shutdown was necessitated by the minor injury that Turner sustained during filming.

Insiders revealed that Turner is expected to rejoin the set within two weeks as she takes the necessary time to heal. In the meantime, crew members will continue to be compensated and will engage in preparatory work while awaiting her return.

Details Surrounding the Injury

Further details from sources close to the production revealed that Turner has been dealing with a pre-existing back issue that worsened with long hours spent filming, which commenced in January. One insider noted, “Sophie has been throwing herself into the role, but the grueling physicality of being Lara Croft has meant she has pushed her body too far.” This commitment, although commendable, has raised concerns about the toll such strenuous activity can take on an actor’s body.

Turner herself opened up about her “perpetual back problem” during her extensive training regimen in preparation for the role. She shared, “We’ve been doing eight hours a day, five days a week, since February last year of training, so it’s been a lot.” This rigorous routine clearly reflects her dedication to embodying the adventurous spirit of Lara Croft.

Challenges of the Role

The physical demands of the role have not only tested Turner’s limits but also provided her with insight into the challenges inherent in a physically demanding acting job. She candidly remarked, “It’s much easier to kind of build muscle if you’ve ever worked out before in your life, which I never had. So it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape. That’s what I’ve learned.”

This revelation underscores the significant effort and preparation that goes into portraying such an iconic character, especially one with a legacy established by stars like Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Looking Ahead

As filming for the Lara Croft reboot resumes, excitement continues to build among fans eager to see Turner bring her unique interpretation of the beloved character to life. Just last January, Amazon MGM Studios gave fans a glimpse of Turner as Croft, confirming that production was actively underway for this adaptation of the “Tomb Raider” video game series. With her commitment and role preparation already highlighted, anticipation remains high for what Turner will achieve once her recovery is complete.

While the temporary shutdown of Sophie Turner’s Lara Croft reboot due to injury is a setback, it’s a reminder of the demanding nature of action-oriented roles in the film industry. Fans can only hope for a swift recovery, allowing production to move forward seamlessly.