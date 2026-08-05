Sophie Fleur de Bruijn's Spec Script Stuns, Signs with CAA

U.S. playwright, writer, director, and performer Sophie Fleur de Bruijn is making waves in the entertainment industry. Her original romantic comedy spec script “The One Month Mark” has recently been sold to Apple, with Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lawrence attached to star and produce.

Emerging Talent in Hollywood

Sophie Fleur de Bruijn has quickly garnered attention in Hollywood due to her innovative storytelling and unique perspectives. Having signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), De Bruijn is poised for further opportunities in her career. This comes on the heels of her involvement in the 2024 social horror-comedy “Polycule,” which she directed, showcasing her versatility as a filmmaker.

About “The One Month Mark”

The spec script “The One Month Mark” tells the story of a woman who has never managed to stay in a relationship for more than a month and a man who has never gone a month without being in one. This intriguing premise sparked significant interest earlier this summer and led to a bidding war. Ultimately, Chernin Entertainment secured the project to produce it for Apple. In addition to starring, Lawrence is also collaborating with her producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi on the film.

Past Collaborations with Apple

This marks De Bruijn’s second collaboration with Apple, following her captivating feature spec script “Early Action.” This film, which focuses on two parents embarking on a misguided mission to get their son into his dream college, is currently in development with Kevin Walsh and The Walsh Company set to produce under a first-look deal with Apple.

Recognition for Original Works

Sophie Fleur de Bruijn’s creative endeavors extend beyond screenwriting. Her original play “One Dick For Life,” described by De Bruijn as a horror comedy about a bachelorette trip gone awry, has earned her accolades including being a semifinalist for the Goodman New Stages and Geffen Writers Room, as well as a nominee for the Weissberger Award.

Continued Representation