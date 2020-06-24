Sofia Vergara rejoins with ‘Modern Family’ co-star Eric Stonestreet on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara, 47, and her previous “Modern Family members” co-star Stonestreet, 48, had the chance to the movie together once more when he functioned as a guest judge on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

Both celebrities required Instagram to celebrate the celebration.

” What a wonderful night!” Vergara wrote along with an image of her embracing her co-star. “So great to be back with @ericstonestreet!”

Likewise, Stonestreet shared a handful of images from his time on “AGT..”

” So thrilled to join @agt as a judge tonight! Thank you to everybody that made me feel so welcome!” he created. “It was terrific being back with the charming @sofiavergara And thanks @heidiklum for letting me substitute you. @simoncowell @howiemandel.”.

Stonestreet stepped in as a guest-judge after Heidi Klum fell ill in the very early spring and will appear in a second episode as well.

” I was sad to hear Heidi had not been feeling well, but my first reaction was, ‘Yes, obviously, one hundred percent. What time do I require to be there and what do I put on?'” Stonestreet informed Individuals publication regarding being asked to show up on “AGT..”

The star said that reuniting with Vergara was a big draw for him.

” Having collaborated with Sofia for 11 years, I knew how terrific of a character she has and how amusing she would get on a program like AGT because any person that invests at any time with Sofia recognizes she’s as funny personally as she is with a script,” he said.

Stonestreet also noted that Howie Mandel, 64, and Simon Cowell “met well past my assumptions.”.

While his experience was positive, the actor stated there was “something no person remembered to prepare” him for.

” I felt poor running into a couple of the people that I had to, however, say no to,” he bore in mind.

Stonestreet stated he came “face-to-face with contestants backstage both that made it through and those that didn’t survive.”.

Vergara additionally mentioned precisely how Stonestreet wound up being scheduled on the show after Klum’s disease happened, dismissing her from manufacturing. Klum fell ill at the beginning of the coronavirus episode; however, screening inevitably showed not to be the virus.

” It was fortunate that Eric remained in Los Angeles and that he was readily available that day. AGT was one of his preferred programs,” claimed Vergara. “He truly was thrilled to do it, and to be able to do it with me was fantastic, as well.”.