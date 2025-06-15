Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge Address Allegations of Infidelity

In a lighthearted response to the swirl of infidelity rumors, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge took to social media, showcasing their ability to shrug off negativity with humor and grace. As speculation about the British record executive’s alleged unfaithfulness gained traction online, the couple opted for a clever rebuttal, turning potentially damaging gossip into a moment of levity. This encounter highlights how Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge handle public scrutiny with poise, a trait that keeps them firmly in the spotlight on their own terms.

Addressing the Rumors with Humor

When rumors surfaced about Elliot Grainge’s fidelity, the couple chose to confront the speculation head-on. In a TikTok video, Elliot, 31, humorously read aloud some of the more outrageous comments while Sofia Richie, sitting beside him, couldn’t help but laugh. One comment questioned, “Why wouldn’t she want to be single again?” prompting chuckles from both. Another suggested, “She should divorce him and take his child support money,” which only added to the light-heartedness of their response.

The casual dismissal of these rumors highlights Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s confidence in their relationship. Elliot’s playful retort to a particularly mean comment demonstrated their shared understanding and closeness. “That is mean,” he noted with a smile, showing that, despite the harsh words, their bond remains strong.

A Giggling Response

Sofia Richie, 26, further showcased her humor in the video’s caption, jokingly informing fans that she had to let her husband know “he’s not the people’s princess.” The duo’s decision to laugh off the chatter reflects their comfort with each other and their ability to take public opinions lightly. This approach not only neutralizes negative talk but also endears them to fans who appreciate their candidness.

Celebrating Family Moments

Despite the online buzz, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s focus remains on their family. Shortly after addressing the gossip, they celebrated Father’s Day with their 12-month-old daughter, Eloise. This transition to family time illustrates their commitment to what truly matters, prioritizing personal milestones over public speculation.

The couple, who married in 2023, continues to share snippets of their personal life that emphasize love and togetherness, effectively using humor to maintain their public image.

By turning rumors into a laughing matter, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge exemplify resilience and the art of taking control of their narrative, proving that sometimes, the best response to drama is a good laugh.