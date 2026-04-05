SNL Weekend Update Skewers Pam Bondi and JD Vance’s Conversion

In the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the show’s famed “Weekend Update” segment took a sharp comedic aim at public figures Pam Bondi and JD Vance, weaving in political satire with their trademark humor. The roast centered around Bondi’s dismissal from her attorney general role and Vance’s adult Catholic conversion, offering a humorous critique of their recent headlines.

Pam Bondi’s Firing Gets the “SNL” Treatment

The “Weekend Update” kicked off with Colin Jost addressing recent news about Pam Bondi’s departure from her role as attorney general. “This week, Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked to redact herself from her job,” Jost quipped, commenting on President Trump’s decision to let her go amid controversy over her handling of the Epstein files. He continued, “President Trump reportedly fired Bondi over her handling of the Epstein files, because the only person Trump has trusted to handle the Epstein situation was a prison guard with the cameras off.”

Jost referred to a photo from the Epstein files featuring Trump with blacked-out faces of women, adding, “If I was Trump, I’d be mad too, if someone took a Sharpie and drew all over my favorite memories.”

JD Vance’s Religious Journey Under the Spotlight

The segment then shifted focus to JD Vance, who recently wrote a book about his decision to join the Catholic Church at the age of 34. Jost highlighted Vance’s book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” with humor, noting, “The Catholic Church is calling it, ‘Somehow the worst publicity we’ve ever had.'”

Vance’s views on immigration have come under criticism from prominent figures, including Pope Francis and Pope Leo XIV. At a National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, Vance described himself as a “baby Catholic,” openly admitting, “there are things about the faith that I don’t know.”

Michael Che’s Take on Trump’s Theater Outing

Michael Che, another “Weekend Update” co-anchor, also weighed in with a jest directed at Trump. Discussing the president’s attendance at the opening of “Chicago” at the Kennedy Center, Che remarked, “Trump went to the opening night of Chicago, and I think that’s cool—that the president is going to the theater.” He added cheekily, “I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?”

The segment was a quintessential “SNL” moment, blending humor with sharp commentary, and proving once again that no public figure is safe from their comedic lens.