Snag These Stylish Merrell Hiking Shoes at a $35 Discount

Looking for a stylish and versatile addition to your footwear collection? REI is currently offering an irresistible deal on the Merrell Moab Speed 2 Vent 2K SE hiking shoes, slashing the price by $35. Whether you’re tackling rugged trails or exploring urban streets, these shoes offer both function and flair. Let’s delve into what makes these hiking shoes a must-have this season.

The Merrell Moab Speed 2 Vent: Rugged Meets Style

“Gorpcore” fashion is thriving, blending outdoor ruggedness with urban aesthetics. The Merrell Moab Speed 2 Vent 2K SE shoes fit into this trend seamlessly, currently available at a discount from REI. Originally priced at $140, they’re now just $105, making them an affordable choice for summer adventures.

Designed for breathability, these hiking shoes feature ample mesh on the upper, perfect for warm weather treks. The incorporation of synthetic leather and TPU delivers a contemporary look suitable for both trail and city walks.

Performance and Protection

The remaining crucial aspect of these shoes is their performance. Equipped with a robust Vibram TC5+ outsole, they ensure excellent grip on diverse terrains. The inclusion of rock plates offers additional protection against sharp objects, making them reliable on challenging hikes.

Additionally, the FloatPro midsole provides lightweight yet durable support, ensuring comfort over extended distances. These Merrell hiking shoes offer an impressive balance of durability, function, and design.

Style and Versatility

The Merrell Moab Speed 2 Vent 2K SEs aren’t just about performance; they also excel in style. Their sleek design makes them easy to pair with various casual outfits, from baggy jeans and chinos to shorts, making them an excellent choice for weekend outings.

With a 4.3/5-star rating on REI, customer reviews highlight their appeal: “I have worn the Moab line of shoes for years. I love them,” shares one satisfied reviewer. These shoes are praised for their combination of looks and comfort, whether worn for hiking or everyday activities.

Don’t Miss Out

If you’re in the market for new hiking shoes that meld style with functionality, don’t miss the opportunity to purchase the Merrell Moab Speed 2 Vent 2K SEs at this discounted price. High-quality, brand-name hiking shoes at around $100 are a rarity, so this deal is unlikely to last long. Head over to REI now to take advantage of this offer.