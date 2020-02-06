Home Diets Best plank workout for smaller waist
Best plank workout for smaller waist

written by Jennifer
Best plank workout

You already know that working out is a very important thing for a healthy life. But we know that the life of many women today is very busy and not all of us have time for a one-hour workout. Don’t worry, there is some effective exercise that will give you the best result. One of those exercises is the plank. Any kind of exercise that involves the plank is very effective.

We have put together a list with some exercises you will transform your body in only 30 days.

5 minute plank workout

  1. Full plank – 1 minute
  2. Elbow plank – 30 seconds
  3. Raised leg plank – 30 seconds on each leg
  4. Side plank – 30 seconds on each side
  5. Full plank – 30 seconds
  6. Elbow plank – 1 minute

