Renal Diet Helps Renal Diseases

A renal diet is very important, especially to those who are suffering from chronic renal diseases. Kidneys help your body because they eliminate all toxins and the extra liquid. If people who have chronic renal diseases have a balanced diet, they could slow down the deterioration of their kidneys.

The main purpose of the renal diet is to maintain a healthy body. The renal diet is unique for each patient. A professional nutritionist creates a renal diet taking into consideration the patient’s needs. But a renal diet has some general rules that apply to all patients.

Main rules of the renal diet

1. A renal diet maintains a balance of the quantity of phosphorus and proteins consumed by renal patients.

2. During a renal diet, you have to pay attention to how much salt you consume.

3. When you are on a renal diet you have to be careful with how much you eat.

Proteins

The human body requires proteins in order to function properly. Proteins are important for muscle building and for tissue regeneration. After you eat proteins, they will be processed by your body and this is how urea appears. Patients with renal illnesses have problems in eliminating urea. That is why these people have to control their protein intake. You can find proteins in many foods. Here are some of them:

– meat

– sea food

– eggs

– milk

– cheese

– cereals

– vegetables : spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, potatoes, celery, asparagus, carrots, cabbage

– seeds

– fruits

Phosphorus

People with renal problems can’t eliminate phosphorus from their bodies. If the phosphorus level raises, these patients can lose the calcium from their bones. Their bones will become weaker and other diseases can appear too. You can find phosphorus in many products; here are some of those:

– dairy products like: cheese, yogurt

– beans

– peas

– nuts

– peanut butter

– beer

Salt

Before you buy a certain product it is recommended to read the label. You have to know if the product contains a lot of salt. You can find salt in many products but especially in: chips, instant soups, fast food, pickles, olives, sauerkraut, sausages, smoked foods.

A renal diet is very restrictive and a renal patient must eat as healthy as possible. A renal diet must contain:

– healthy fats: vegetable oils, soy, sunflower seeds, olive oil

– candied fruits

– syrups

– carbs: cereals, pasta, bread, potatoes and other vegetables that contain starch

– sweets

– honey

If the renal patient also suffers from diabetes or obesity, a nutritionist will create a special renal diet for him. If this diet is very restrictive, the patient can consume vitamin and mineral supplements, but only if the doctor approves them. These patients have to be aware of the fact that some vitamins can harm the kidneys…

A renal diet is recommended for chronic renal diseases because of its many health benefits. This kind of diet helps patients balance their toxin level. If this level is too high, many unpleasant symptoms can appear. Some of these symptoms include: nausea, vomit, weakness etc.