Sleep Better with Brooke Shields’ Trainer’s Surprising Advice

For those seeking to improve their sleep through fitness, Brooke Shields’ trainer, Nofar Hagag, offers valuable insights. Hagag suggests that achieving restful sleep can be influenced by the quality and type of workout, emphasizing the importance of a supportive environment and personal connection in your fitness journey. Her expertise, developed through the Nofar Method, provides a unique approach to wellness and relaxation.

Find the Right Fit

A key element in enhancing your sleep through exercise, according to Hagag, is finding a studio or trainer that resonates with you. She advises, “They need to find a teacher or a place that they can feel attached.” The right instructor can elevate your energy and motivation, making it crucial to connect with someone who matches your personal energy.

Commit to the Process

Starting a new fitness regimen can be daunting, but Hagag recommends giving any activity at least three to four sessions before deciding its fit. Consistency can help integrate movement into daily life, offering benefits that extend beyond physical health, potentially aiding sleep. Being present and focused during workouts, free from distractions like devices or endless to-do lists, can significantly enhance this process. “If people really come with the right intention to work out and drop everything mentally and just be focused on themselves, that will be a key changer for a lot of people,” Hagag explains.

An Inviting Atmosphere

The environment plays a crucial role in the Nofar Method, which is offered in Hagag’s studios in New York and Miami. “The aesthetic of the place is very soothing,” she shares, highlighting dim lighting and background music that create a relaxing workout environment. Unlike traditional fitness classes, these sessions involve personal conversations, ensuring participants feel comfortable and engaged. This adaptable approach allows for a customized experience, tailored to each individual’s needs.

Achieving Inner Satisfaction

Ultimately, the goal of Hagag’s method is to leave clients feeling reinvigorated both physically and mentally. “This satisfaction that you did a hard workout, but you feel good inside and out,” she describes, underscores the holistic benefits of her approach. By focusing on core strength and fostering long, lean muscles, participants may find that this method not only enhances fitness levels but also improves overall well-being and sleep quality.