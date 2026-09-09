Sip in Style: Celebrating a Singer’s Refreshing New Drinkware

Role Model, known for his catchy tunes and distinctive style, is stepping into the world of hydration with a new collaboration that merges music and sustainability. The artist, whose real name is Role Model, has unveiled a line of limited-edition Hydro Flask drinkware inspired by his latest album, Chuck Timely & the Hourglass.

A Splash of Creativity

This exciting collection features eight unique Hydro Flask designs that encapsulate the essence of Role Model’s album artwork. Launching on Hydro Flask’s website at 12 p.m. ET, these designs incorporate Role Model’s signature font, vibrant pink color palettes, muted tones, and playful emblems.

In a statement, Larry Witt, president of Hydro Flask, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Hydro Flask has always led with joy. Role Model brings that same spirit to music, and our partnership was a natural fit. Our new campaign with Role Model shows that reusables can be part of everyday life, and that making a positive impact can be simple, easy, and even a little fun.”

Hydration on Tour

The launch coincides with Role Model’s global Chuck On Tour, which kicks off at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Oregon and will run through February 2027. Fans eager to purchase the new Hydro Flasks should keep an eye on the Hydro Flask website, where the drinkware is available starting today.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Role Model shared insights on his collaboration with Hydro Flask, the essentials he brings on tour, and what to expect from the upcoming shows. “On tour, we’re all big water-bottle people, and since we already use Hydro Flask products, the collaboration felt authentic. And now, we get to bring custom bottles on the road with us,” he noted.

The Essentials of a Touring Artist

When asked about the must-haves in his tour bag, Role Model enriched the conversation with his humorous candidness. “I always have deodorant (which some people might not believe), cologne, toothpicks, sunglasses, and a hat in case I’m having a bad hair day,” he stated.

Channeling Creativity

This collaboration also saw him showcase his creative side beyond music. Speaking about filming a promotional video for Hydro Flask, Role Model remarked, “My friend, Ky Newman, and I wrote the video and script, but we only created a loose version to show Hydro Flask the concept. From there, we were able to improvise.” This relaxed approach to filming allowed him to tap into his creative instincts while drawing from experiences on set for his upcoming film, Good Sex.

Reflections on the Journey

Role Model reminisced about his connections with co-stars from Good Sex and the valuable advice he received, particularly from Lena Dunham and the film’s intimacy coordinator, who encouraged him to stay in the moment. “My biggest fear was remembering my lines; I sometimes even forget my lyrics onstage. She told me to learn them, then forget and stay in the moment. That really helped, especially with improvisation,” he explained.

As he ventures deeper into the dual roles of musician and actor, he’s open to more acting opportunities, provided they resonate with him. However, music remains his primary passion. “I’m open to it if a movie or show really speaks to me, but music is still my main thing,” he affirmed.

Fan Interactions and Personal Insights

Role Model also acknowledged the vibrant community of fans surrounding him, humorously dispelling the idea that he takes himself too seriously. When quizzed about the intriguing fan-made content celebrating him online, he chuckled, “Yeah, I have. That’s how I start and end my day — I wake up to a whole playlist of them, put them on the TV, and keep a constant slideshow going at home.”

As he prepares for the tour, he shared tales of unexpected moments during his performances, especially when fans propose during his shows. “It makes sense at a romantic concert, but I never expect it at one of my shows,” he recalled.

The Tour Experience

Role Model divulged the intricacies of preparing for his tour, emphasizing a need to stay relaxed to avoid anxiety about performance. “I block it out in the most loving way possible until I’m in the green room,” he said, highlighting the enjoyable camaraderie he shares with his crew during the tour. “My touring crew and I have a lot of fun, and we’ve become really close over the years.”

He mentioned the challenges of missing important events back home while on tour, such as birthdays and family gatherings, which adds a layer of difficulty to the tour lifestyle. Yet, he also emphasized appreciating the fun aspects, like engaging in pick-up games of pickleball and playful Nerf gun battles with his crew. “It’s like summer camp for grown-ups,” he said, recalling one memorable Nerf battle in Philadelphia.

A Glimpse at Tomorrow

In this phase of his career, Role Model continues to evolve, ensuring he maintains authenticity and joy in his artistry while expanding his creative horizons in both music and acting. As he looks ahead, he shares a dream: “My dream is to perform ‘Walk of Life’ with [Mark Knopfler from Dire Straits] onstage someday.”