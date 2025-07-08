Signature Acquires Chilling Crime Thriller ‘Sovereign’ for UK Release

Signature Entertainment has expanded its portfolio by acquiring the UK and Ireland rights to the suspenseful crime thriller “Sovereign,” featuring Nick Offerman and Jacob Tremblay. This gripping film dives into the tumultuous journey of a father and son with a taste for anarchy. Highlighting real-world tensions, “Sovereign” promises to capture the attention of audiences across the region.

An Intriguing Narrative

Directed and penned by Christian Swegal in his feature debut, “Sovereign” spins a captivating narrative centered around an anti-government zealot and his son. As they embark on a cross-country escapade, they find themselves perpetually entangled in unlawful predicaments. Loosely inspired by true events, particularly the West Memphis police shootings of 2020, the film recently captivated audiences during its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

A Stellar Ensemble

Alongside Nick Offerman and Jacob Tremblay, “Sovereign” boasts a remarkable cast including Dennis Quaid, Megan Mullally, and Martha Plimpton. This talented lineup adds depth and dynamism to the film, making it a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers.

The Production Team

The film’s production is helmed by a team of accomplished producers: Nick Moceri, Barbara J. McCarthy, Shelley D. Needham, Jeff Hall, Jeffrey Drader, and Maribeth Derry. Their collective experience ensures a film that is both engaging and meticulously crafted.

The Acquisition Deal

The distribution rights deal was sealed through a negotiation between Signature’s acquisitions manager Katie Wilkinson-Javes and Concourse founder and CEO Matthew Shreder. Wilkinson-Javes noted, “Sovereign is the kind of stop-you-in-your-tracks thriller that we are always searching for at Signature. U.K. and Irish audiences will never look at Nick Offerman or Jacob Tremblay in the same way again later this year.”

Signature Entertainment continues to curate a diverse slate of films. Recent successes include “Terrifier 3” and the upcoming releases “The Astronaut” and “Red Sonja,” which promise to deliver captivating experiences for their audiences.