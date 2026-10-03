Shocking Celebrity Earnings: The Truth Behind Saved by the Bell Residuals

Recently, Tiffani Thiessen made headlines when she revealed that her residuals from the beloved series Saved by the Bell have taken a downturn, stating they are now “negative.” This shocking admission highlights an often-overlooked reality of fame and the financial side of television for many actors.

Behind the Numbers: The Reality of Residuals

During a candid conversation, Thiessen confessed that her residual checks are not even worth the cost of printing them. This startling comment has stirred discussions among fans and industry insiders alike, bringing attention to how residual payments can diminish over time, especially for older television shows. Once a source of income, Thiessen’s residuals have now turned into a financial burden.

Support from Fellow Castmates

In light of Thiessen’s revelation, fellow Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez has openly praised her bravery in sharing such personal information. Lopez has been an advocate for transparency regarding the often-unfair compensation actors receive, especially from shows that have become cultural touchstones but yield little financial reward for their original casts.

A Broader Conversation on Celebrity Compensation

Tiffani Thiessen’s ordeal has sparked a larger conversation about residuals in the entertainment industry, particularly how they affect actors long after a series has concluded. Many former child stars and actors from classic television series face similar challenges, as the landscape of television and streaming services continues to evolve, impacting how residuals are calculated and distributed.