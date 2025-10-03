Shaq Responds to Sophie Rain Dating Rumors: Hilarious Comeback

Shaquille O’Neal has made headlines again, this time addressing the swirling rumors about his supposed relationship with OnlyFans model Sophie Rain. The speculation was ignited through social media, but Shaq has taken a humorous approach to put the rumors to rest. In a bold and funny remark, he declared, “I’ll date your mom,” a response that has resonated across fans and followers. This article delves into how Shaq responds to the dating rumors surrounding him and Rain, putting an end to the chatter.

Shaq Dismisses Rumors with Humor

The rumors about Shaq and Sophie Rain stemmed from a viral post by TikToker Noah Glenn Carter, who suggested that the NBA legend might be dating the 21-year-old model. The speculation intensified after the pair were spotted together at Rain’s Las Vegas birthday party, prompting Carter to comment on their notable age difference, referring to it as “a little uncomfy.” Not one to let such claims go unchallenged, Shaq jumped into the conversation, leaving a lighthearted yet definitive comment on Carter’s Instagram post: “I don’t daw [date] that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother.”

Setting the Record Straight

In further comments, which were eventually deleted, Shaq clarified that his appearance at the birthday celebration was simply as a DJ at Encore Beach Club and that Rain had “come to my party.” He urged fans and followers to stop creating rumors and misinterpretations about their casual meeting. This humorous dismissal highlights Shaq’s intent to diffuse the speculative situation while keeping the tone light.

Sophie Rain’s Perspective

Sophie Rain also chimed into the conversation to clarify her relationship with Shaq. Speaking to Us Weekly, she expressed that the rumors were exaggerated, stating, “It was my 21st birthday and he made it unforgettable.” Rain emphasized that her interaction with Shaq was entirely platonic, reinforcing that they did not hook up and that she is currently single. Her comment on Shaq’s humorous response mirrored her own thoughts regarding the situation, as she laughed off the flurry of online speculation.

The Impact of Social Media

The drama gained further traction when Rain posted a photo of herself with Shaq, playfully captioning it, “Look who I ran into on my birthday!!” The image, featuring Rain flashing her middle finger with Shaq smiling beside her, only fueled the dating rumors, leading to more fervent discussions online. In a light-hearted follow-up, Carter responded to Shaq’s comment about dating his mom, saying, “Hey Shaq, I’m all down for a brother. I’ll have to ask my mom about that.” Carter wrapped up his comment with the quip, “You’re gonna be where I live in a week, so I apologize, Shaq.”