Shanghai Forum Highlights Women’s Cinema with ‘Ne Zha’ Talent

In a significant step for women’s representation in film, the Shanghai International Film Festival recently debuted the Kering Women In Motion forum, featuring insights from the ‘Ne Zha’ voice actor and international filmmakers. This initiative brings Kering’s longstanding commitment to women in cinema to a new audience, highlighting diverse global perspectives on female storytelling.

The esteemed panel at the festival’s 27th edition, titled “Kering Women In Motion Talk – In Her Flow,” included a mix of industry talents. Moderated by actor and host Andrew Liang, participants featured Lyu Yanting, known for voicing the iconic character Ne Zha in the animations “Ne Zha” and “Ne Zha 2,” alongside Brazilian actor-producer Luiza Mariani, Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao, and Chinese actor-turned-producer Liang Jing. Each shared insights into their creative journeys and the evolving landscape of women’s cinema.

Andrew Liang remarked on the historical significance of the event, coinciding with 120 years of Chinese cinema and 130 years of global film. Despite the rainy weather, he drew parallels with film enthusiasts from a century ago, eager to experience groundbreaking performances by pioneering actresses like Butterfly Wu and Ruan Lingyu.

Chen Guo, managing director of the Shanghai International Film and TV Events Center, emphasized the festival’s dedication to advancing “sensitivity, professionalism, and forward-thinking” within the industry. He celebrated the ways “female filmmakers continue to expand the boundaries of our cinema with their keen perception, vivid expression, and courage to break through.”

Cai Jinqing, president of Kering Greater China, marked the 10th anniversary of the Women In Motion initiative. Since its inception at Cannes in 2015, it has honored influential women such as Jane Fonda and Nicole Kidman while hosting over 100 global events. Cai highlighted the initiative’s mission to amplify female creativity and voices in the arts.

The dialogue revealed universal themes, with Liang Jing discussing the rise of “heavyweight female directors” in traditionally male-dominated genres like science fiction. She touched on her upcoming film “Dongji Rescue,” exploring themes of female resilience and empowerment.

Rao shared insights on the cross-cultural success of her films “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar,” noting the universal appeal of women’s stories. “Our struggles are fairly similar on many levels,” she said, emphasizing the need for multifaceted female characters.

Lyu Yanting delved into her unique experience of voicing a male character, sparking curiosity about gender roles in animation. She advocated for “realistic, character-driven roles” beyond traditional voice acting stereotypes.

From Brazil, Mariani discussed the progress of women directors and her film “Cyclone,” made with a predominantly female crew. “It took me 20 years to make this film,” she shared, encouraging perseverance in aspiring filmmakers.

The forum also addressed work-life balance challenges, a topic Andrew Liang noted is infrequently posed to male directors. Lyu Yanting reflected on the “courage” required for women to balance career demands with personal life, resonating with audiences worldwide.

The collaboration between the Shanghai International Film Festival and Kering, backed by municipal and consular support, signals a commitment to elevating women’s voices in the global film industry. As discussions concluded, panelists urged filmmakers to “break down walls” and “find your voice,” setting the stage for future dialogues on women’s cinema on a global platform.