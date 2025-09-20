Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Jason Derulo Resurfaces in New York

The case against Jason Derulo, involving allegations of sexual harassment, has taken a new turn as the accuser refiles her claims in New York. This legal move follows a dismissal in California due to jurisdictional issues. The plaintiff, known professionally as Emaza Dilan, aims to pursue justice under New York laws, reigniting the dispute with the renowned artist and Atlantic Records.

A New York Legal Battle

Emaza Dilan, whose legal name is Emaza Gibson, had her initial lawsuit against Jason Derulo dismissed by a California judge. The decision was based on contractual clauses requiring legal matters to be resolved in New York. Undeterred, Gibson has refiled her lawsuit in Manhattan state court, maintaining her allegations and seeking redress for accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination under New York jurisdiction.

Her new filing claims ongoing issues with retaliation, a hostile work environment, and breach of contract linked to her professional interactions with the artist. Describing a “recording deal gone wrong,” the lawsuit alleges a pattern of misconduct that tarnished what Gibson saw as a dream opportunity.

Details of the Allegations

According to Gibson, the professional relationship began promisingly when Derulo reached out in 2021, expressing interest in signing her to his venture with Atlantic Records. She was intrigued by the offer, expecting mentorship and collaboration on multiple albums. However, she claims the dynamic shifted when Derulo allegedly made unwanted advances, including suggesting that her success depended on engaging in inappropriate activities.

Gibson alleges that after refusing Derulo’s advances, he became distant and less supportive of her career. She further claims that attempts to voice her concerns resulted in retaliatory actions, such as stalled music releases and eventual contract termination.

Reactions and Responses

Lawyers representing Derulo and associated parties have not publicly commented on the new filings. Derulo has previously denied the allegations, expressing through social media that the claims are “completely false and hurtful.”

In her lawsuit, Gibson argues that Derulo exploited his influence to pressure her into unwanted situations, further claiming that there was physical intimidation involved. Speaking passionately about her derailed dreams, she remarked on the emotional toll of the experience, having looked up to Derulo as one of her favorite artists.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Despite the court’s decision to dismiss the previous case, Derulo’s legal team expressed confidence in their stance, predicting that the New York courts would also rule in his favor. They characterized the allegations as baseless and reiterated Derulo’s commitment to a positive work environment in the entertainment industry.

As the case proceeds in New York, the music community watches closely. The legal battle between Emaza Dilan and Jason Derulo remains a significant point of contention, delving into the complex intersections between industry power dynamics, professional growth, and personal integrity.