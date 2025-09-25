Serena Williams’ Children Have the Sweetest Name for Aunt Venus

Serena Williams‘ kids have found an adorable way to refer to their aunt, Venus Williams, with a nickname that reflects their close bond. This term of endearment perfectly captures the familial warmth shared within this renowned tennis family.

A Sweet Moniker for a Beloved Aunt

Venus Williams proudly revealed that her sister Serena Williams’ children, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., aged 8, and Adira River Ohanian, 2, affectionately call her “Auntie Vivi.” This charming nickname highlights the special role Venus plays in their lives.

The tennis champion shared this delightful tidbit in a May 2025 article for UsWeekly, demonstrating the joy she derives from her family ties. Venus expressed profound pride in her connection with her nieces, stating, “My proudest accomplishment is being a big sister.”

Family Ties and New Beginnings

The Williams family is on the brink of another joyous occasion as Venus announced her engagement to actor and model Andrea Preti in July. During a post-match interview, she confirmed, “Yes, my fiancé is here. And he really encouraged me to keep playing.” Her fiancé’s presence might have brought good luck, as Venus triumphed in her first singles match in over a year, marking a remarkable milestone.

With this new chapter, Alexis and Adira will also gain a new uncle, further enriching their family’s narrative. Venus’s engagement adds a new layer to her life, blending personal happiness with professional achievements.

The Significance of Sisterhood

Venus’s relationship with her nieces underscores the importance of family and sisterly bonds. The affection in the nickname “Auntie Vivi” is a testament to the loving environment Serena Williams’ kids share with their aunt.

As Venus continues to excel both on and off the court, her role as an aunt remains a cherished part of her identity. The support from her family, including the delightful moniker bestowed by her nieces, continues to inspire her journey.