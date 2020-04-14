Selena Gomez Confesses Her Life Was “Out Of Control” Throughout the 8 Years She Dated Justin Bieber

In a just-published meeting with Amy Schumer for Interview publication, Selena Gomez was sincere concerning why she pulled back from the limelight, why she returned to Instagram, and why she seemed like her personal life was “out of control” when she was more young.

Toward the start of the meeting, the comic asked Selena why she returned from her Instagram break to share much more concerning her personal and professional life, and her answer was simple. “My intention was never to become a tabloid, so when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control,” she described. The vocalist continued saying, “I had to start opening up because people were taking away my story, and it was killing me. I’m so young, and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.”

When Amy asked Selena concerning her “Lose You to Love Me” tune, Selena stated that she composed the lyrics after she left therapy and after hers and Justin Bieber’s last break up. “When I wrote the song, I was saying that I needed to hit rock-bottom to understand that there was this huge veil over my face,” she stated.

Selena’s personal life has been anything but peaceful —she needed to get a kidney transplant in 2017, deals with lupus, looked for therapy for her psychological wellness numerous times, and experienced prominent partnerships with both The Weeknd and Justin. All of this was recorded in the papers, so it’s easy to understand why Amy would ask her, “Should we be worried about you?”

Here’s just how the exchange dropped:

Amy: “I think people worry about you. I’ve worried about you. Should we be worried about you?”

Selena: “No. I’ve gone through some tough stuff, and because of those moments, whether I liked it or not, a picture was painted of my life. That was scary because I didn’t want it to affect my career.”

Amy: “You didn’t want what to affect your career? Your personal life?”

Selena: “Yeah. It got out of control when I was super young. I think it showed people that I was weak in certain moments and that I had troubles. Some people just get off on building people up and then trying to bring them down.”

Amy: “I’ve never witnessed any backlash to you. When you say weaknesses, I don’t even know what you’re talking about.”