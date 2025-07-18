Secure Your Tickets for Paul McCartney’s 2025 Got Back Tour

Anticipation is building for music fans everywhere as Paul McCartney’s 2025 Got Back Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience. The legendary former Beatle is set to grace stages across North America, showcasing a treasure trove of timeless hits. With tickets already in high demand, fans are eager to secure their spots before they vanish. Here’s everything you need to know to ensure you’re part of this iconic event.

At a Glance: Where to Buy Paul McCartney Got Back Tour Tickets

After the resounding success of his 2022 tour, Paul McCartney is ready to return to the road, kicking off his new adventure in September, just outside Palm Springs, California. The Got Back Tour will cover various prime locations, including Des Moines, Chicago, and Las Vegas, promising audiences an incredible musical journey.

McCartney’s official website teases a set list filled with classics like “Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” and “Let It Be.” The 2025 Got Back Tour is described as a music lover’s dream, packed with legendary tracks spanning Paul’s solo career, Wings hits, and, of course, Beatles favorites.

How to Buy Paul McCartney Tickets Online

With some tickets for the tour opener already sold out and prices starting at approximately $700, here’s how to secure your chance to see McCartney live if your preferred show sells out:

Vivid Seats: Use promo code RS30 to receive $30 off $300 ticket orders at checkout.

Use promo code to receive $30 off $300 ticket orders at checkout. StubHub: Benefit from the FanProtect Guarantee on all stubs purchased.

Benefit from the FanProtect Guarantee on all stubs purchased. TicketNetwork: First-time purchasers can save $150 on $500 orders with promo code RS150 or $300 on $1,000 orders with RS300 .

First-time purchasers can save $150 on $500 orders with promo code or $300 on $1,000 orders with . SeatGeek: Apply the promo code ROLLINGSTONE10 for an additional $10 discount on eligible orders of $250 or more.

Paul McCartney 2025 Got Back Tour Dates

Joining McCartney on this upcoming tour are seasoned musicians Paul “Wix” Wickens, Brian Ray, Rusty Anderson, Abe Laboriel Jr., and the Hot City Horns, featuring Mike Davis, Kenji Fenton, and Paul Burton. Here’s a glimpse of the confirmed North American stops:

Sept. 29 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Oct. 4 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 7 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 11 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Oct. 14 — Des Moines, IA @ Casey’s Center

Oct. 17 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 22 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct. 29 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 2 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 3 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 6 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

Nov. 8 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov. 11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 14 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Nov. 17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Nov. 18 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Nov. 21 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

Nov. 24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

With Paul McCartney’s 2025 Got Back Tour promising an extraordinary musical experience, make sure to grab your tickets while they’re still available. This is a show that no music enthusiast will want to miss.