Secure Your iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tickets Before They're Gone

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While it may seem early to think about Christmas, the holiday season is just around the corner. If you’re already making plans, mark your calendars—the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour is set to brighten up major cities this December with an exciting lineup featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, and Teddy Swims, among others.

Where to Buy iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Tickets

Tickets for the highly anticipated New York and Los Angeles shows sold out quickly after their release last week. The tour will also stop in cities like Dallas, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Nashville, each showcasing unique performers. New York’s spectacular event will be held at the iconic Madison Square Garden, featuring artists such as Hilary Duff, Teddy Swims, Charlie Puth, Alex Warren, and others.

In Los Angeles, attendees can look forward to performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, Raye, and OneRepublic. The Dallas lineup includes Katseye, Raye, and Ludacris.

For those who cannot attend in person, a holiday special featuring performances from the events will be broadcast on ABC, with streaming available on Disney+ and Hulu the day after the airing.

Where to Buy Jingle Ball Tickets

Tickets for all nine stops of the Jingle Ball tour can be purchased through Ticketmaster. If you’ve missed out on the initial sale, resale sites are an option to consider. For tips on how to save on resale tickets, check out our guide here. Tickets for the L.A. edition of Jingle Ball start at around $200 for upper sections, while 400-level seats for the New York edition can be found for approximately $100. Code: ROLLINGSTONE10 for $10 off orders of $250+ Prices for Jingle Ball tickets on SeatGeek vary significantly by venue; the Boston show starts at around $110, while Philadelphia tickets can be found for less than $50. Code: RS30 for $30 off $300+ orders L.A. tickets begin at about $110, while Madison Square Garden passes are available for under $100. Code: $150 off orders over $500 with code RS150 TicketNetwork frequently offers promotions, particularly for bulk orders. Tickets for the Madison Square Garden show on December 11 start around $110.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Performers by City

Here’s a comprehensive list of performers and tour dates:

Dec. 1 — Dickies Arena, Dallas/Fort Worth: Katseye, Raye, Ludacris, Myles Smith, Tove Lo, Kylie Cantrall, the Beaches, and JYT.

Dec. 4 — Intuit Dome, Los Angeles: Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, Raye, OneRepublic, Sienna Spiro, Freya Skye, Bella Kay, Stella Lefty, The Beaches.

Dec. 7 — Allstate Arena, Chicago: Raye, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Dominic Fike, Tove Lo, Freya Skye, The Beaches, and JYT.

Dec. 8 — Little Caesars Arena, Detroit: Alex Warren, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Tove Lo, Jason Derulo, Bella Kay, Freya Skye, The Beaches, and JYT.

Dec. 11 — Madison Square Garden, New York City: Hilary Duff, Sombr, Alex Warren, Charlie Puth, Teddy Swims, Sienna Spiro, Tomorrow x Together & Yeonjun, Stella Lefty, Freya Skye, Bella Kay, and The Beaches.

Dec. 13 — TD Garden, Boston: Hilary Duff, Sombr, Nickelback, Tomorrow x Together & Yeonjun, Freya Skye, Stella Lefty, Adéla, The Beaches, and JYT.

Dec. 14 — Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.: Jonas Brothers, SOMBR, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Nickelback, Tomorrow x Together & Yeonjun, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches, and JYT.

Dec. 15 — Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia: Charlie Puth, SOMBR, OneRepublic, Ludacris, ADÉLA, Jason Derulo, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches, and JYT.