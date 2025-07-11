Screenwriter Bill Wheeler Joins Forces With Gersh Talent Agency

Renowned screenwriter Bill Wheeler has made headlines with his latest career move, signing with Gersh for representation in all areas. This strategic partnership aligns Wheeler with one of the industry’s top talent agencies, poised to elevate his already impressive portfolio and future projects. With a diverse range of successful films and TV shows under his belt, Wheeler’s collaboration with Gersh is set to further solidify his standing in the entertainment world.

New Project with Paramount Pictures

Bill Wheeler, in collaboration with his brother Tom Wheeler, has a thrilling project underway. The duo’s highly sought-after script has been acquired by Paramount Pictures and is set to be directed by Colin Trevorrow. Ryan Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort, will also be producing, with both brothers serving as executive producers for the currently untitled conspiracy thriller. This development marks an exciting chapter in Wheeler’s career as he partners with some of Hollywood‘s biggest names.

Impressive Career Achievements

Bill Wheeler’s versatility as a screenwriter is well-documented through his extensive body of work. He contributed to Disney’s “Queen of Katwe,” featuring powerhouse performances by Lupita Nyong’o and David Oleyowo, and penned “Ghost in the Shell,” starring Scarlett Johansson. His credits also include “The Lego Ninjago Movie” from Warner Animation and “The Reluctant Fundamentalist” with Riz Ahmed, Liev Schreiber, and Kate Hudson. Wheeler’s experience in television includes writing for the Netflix series “Cursed” and serving as a Consulting Producer for Showtime’s acclaimed show “Ray Donovan.”

Current and Future Projects

Wheeler continues to expand his reach with ongoing projects like “Hustler’s University” for LAMF. His new representation at Gersh, in conjunction with Anonymous Content and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein, signifies a pivotal moment for his career trajectory.

Gersh’s Growth and Expansion

Gersh’s recent initiatives have positioned the agency for substantial growth. The launch of its Voice division, led by veteran agent Pamela Goldman, and strategic acquisitions, like the integration of A3 departments into Gersh Digital, underscore its commitment to expansion. The agency’s acquisition of You First further cements its global presence in sports representation. The elevation of Leslie Siebert to president in 2025 has solidified a leadership focused on client success and agency growth. Additionally, the agency continues to strengthen its ranks, hiring veteran agent Bonnie Bernstein from CAA.

Bill Wheeler’s decision to sign with Gersh is a testament to both his impressive career and the agency’s dynamic vision for the future. With a robust team behind him, Wheeler is poised for continued success in the entertainment industry.